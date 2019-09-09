America's Best Front Yard
These Real-Life Gardens Impressed Us as America's Best Front Yard Finalists

Each one of these lovingly landscaped spaces made it to our top ten entries out of nearly 1,800 submissions.

By Miranda Crowell
Updated September 01, 2020
This spring, we set out to find the best front yards in America. And you delivered! Whether you entered online, via Twitter, or on Instagram, our judges sifted through hundreds of submissions and evaluated them on aesthetics, creativity, and personality. The ten entries with the highest scores were deemed our finalists. From there, they were subject to open voting from our fans. One of these finalists was just named our 2020 America's Best Front Yard contest winner, but we want to celebrate all of the stunning front yards that made it to our top ten list. Congratulations to this year's runners-up, listed below in no particular order.

America's Best Front Yard 2020 Runners-Up

Carolyn And Bob Gutz

Oregon gardeners Carolyn and Bob Gutz deftly layer shrubs and perennials, many of them Northwest natives, to show off the plants’ hues.

Connie Oswald Stofko

John Brennan-Taylor has mastered bloom times in his and wife Mary’s Upstate New York yard, with hundreds of flowers from spring through fall.

Brigid Hart

There are no hard edges in Brigid and Skip Hart’s northern Michigan garden—only curving beds filled with swaths of flowers planted en masse.

Courtesy Najia S.

Palms and a pomegranate tree frame a cheery, bright green landscape, with a few flowers for punctuation, at Najia S.’s California home.

Pat Gray

Each year, Pat and Russ Gray plant a fresh batch of tulip bulbs outside their Oxford, Maryland, door for a spectacular spring display.

Corbin Ballard

Even in Las Vegas, Sharon Winter achieves a green space with plants that don’t need much water yet contribute interesting foliage.

Janet Petros

Making the most of her front yard in San Francisco, Janet Petros clusters plants tightly for a woodland-inspired landscape.

Tracey Munoz

In Southern California, Ed and Patty Hildebrand replaced their turf with drought-tolerant succulents and shrubs, plus a rock swale to collect runoff.

Courtesy Of Megan Cain, The Creative Vegetable Gardener

Behind an airy border of perennials, Megan Cain puts her Madison, Wisconsin, front yard to work as an ambitious edible garden.

America's Best Front Yard Runners-Up from 2019

Sara McDaniel

This Louisiana cottage was overgrown with poison ivy and photinia. “It was great for privacy,” owner Sara McDaniel jokes. The DIYer went for a more welcoming landscape with ‘Dwarf Burford’ hollies and ‘Thumbelina’ zinnias along the front porch and crape myrtles, dwarf gardenias, and liriope at both ends.

@graceinthisspace

The paper birch and dogwood trees are the only constants in Mary Ann Beaudry’s Michigan yard. Everything else has to prove itself. She auditions annuals and perennials in the containers, beds, and borders.

@melonmonlogues

This Utah yard explodes with zinnias, dahlias, and sunflowers. But it’s a hardworking plot, too, packed with fruits and veggies that Cynthia Stringham mostly starts from seed to try unusual varieties.

Russ Hench

Russ Hench, a landscape designer, and Tom Piccari used caramel-hue heuchera and dark red coleus to tie into the warm colors of their 1926 Ohio home. Boxwoodspruce, and a weeping cypress provide contrast and year-round interest.

More About America's Best Front Yard Contest

We received nearly 1,800 entries for BH&G's America's Best Front Yard Contest this year! We were so impressed with each entry we saw and the amazing diversity of styles and plants these gardens showcased. Keep on planting, pruning, and painting, and you, too, could have the chance to win the honor of America's Best Front Yard. Stay tuned for information on next year's competition.

Anonymous
September 19, 2020
I agree that someone dropped the 'BALL' on this choice. I guess they could have won in the neighbors who block light and bang balls category. Any of the other contestants would have been a better choice. OK it is a cute house but seriously PC.
Anonymous
September 17, 2020
A bocci court in the front yard has aesthetic beauty? I think not. Poor choice of a winner. Each and every one of the runner-ups were more beautiful than the winner's. Sorry. Just my opinion.
