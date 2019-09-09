This spring, we set out to find the best front yards in America. And you delivered! Whether you entered online, via Twitter, or on Instagram, our judges sifted through hundreds of submissions and evaluated them on aesthetics, creativity, and personality. The ten entries with the highest scores were deemed our finalists. From there, they were subject to open voting from our fans. One of these finalists was just named our 2020 America's Best Front Yard contest winner, but we want to celebrate all of the stunning front yards that made it to our top ten list. Congratulations to this year's runners-up, listed below in no particular order.