With their fernlike foliage and lovely, lacy spires of blossoms in shades of white, pink, red, and purple, shade-loving astilbes make the perfect foil for additional beds filled with hosta. In fact, astilbe (sometimes called false spirea) and hosta are two of the very best shade-garden companions. They look absolutely wonderful mass-planted together in slightly shady locations, especially with variegated foliage and different hues of flowers. Working together, they can add color and bright foliage to areas of your yard with well-drained soil and part sun or part shade. Plus, both are hardy in Zones 4-8 (hostas can survive in Zones 3-9).

