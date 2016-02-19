Outdoor Kitchens in the Landscape

A stylish outdoor kitchen offers plenty of amenities.

An outdoor kitchen can be shielded by a roof, which lengthens its seasonal use and enjoyment. If you add a roof, let it play a dramatic part in enhancing the architecture of the home.

Carefully consider material choices (and their maintenance) before installing an outdoor kitchen. Here, the roof provides some shelter, but the wood cabinets will need regular staining and sealing to maintain their finish.

If an outdoor kitchen is at grade, water accumulation might be a concern; here, a drain gets rid of excess moisture.

Lighting an outdoor kitchen enables the cook to work and guests to eat after dark; include both overhead and task lights (the ceiling-fan fixture and above-the-grill lights, respectively).

If a kitchen functions as a stand-alone outdoor room, storage and cooking surfaces should be a part of the design.