Landscaping with a Pergola

A subtle shift in height offers visual variety to a pergola.

With a site close to the house, wiring for electricity may be easier; here, a wire running from the house provides power to lights hung at strategic locations.

If most of the area underneath a pergola is paved, containers can offer a good growing spot for plants

Varying roof heights in a pergola can define outdoor spaces. Here, a lower section indicates a transition to more open space in a yard.

If a pergola is intended for climbing vines, smaller openings or structural elements should be included in order to allow the plants room to ramble.

Pergolas can also be integrated with other hardscape elements; two of this structure's corners provide edge pieces for kitchen areas.