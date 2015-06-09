Garden Sheds in the Landscape

An expansive shed feels right at home in this woodland setting.

Lights are an amenity for a garden shed. It's easy enough to add them to an existing shed, but integrating lights into the structure enhances the architecture of the building.

Short benches are incorporated into the design of the building for a restful spot.

One easy way to transition from yard to shed area is to change the paving material. Here, paving stones change to a concrete path.

Tucked along one side, a small walkway and railing lead around one side of the shed.

Dramatic building materials, including logs repurposed as beams, reinforce the cabinlike design.