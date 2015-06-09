Garden Sheds in the Landscape
Little Big House in the Woods
An expansive shed feels right at home in this woodland setting.
Lights are an amenity for a garden shed. It's easy enough to add them to an existing shed, but integrating lights into the structure enhances the architecture of the building.
Short benches are incorporated into the design of the building for a restful spot.
One easy way to transition from yard to shed area is to change the paving material. Here, paving stones change to a concrete path.
Tucked along one side, a small walkway and railing lead around one side of the shed.
Dramatic building materials, including logs repurposed as beams, reinforce the cabinlike design.
Put Found Items to Work
Reused architectural details add character to a small shed.
Vintage elements can easily find a home in a shed, such as this repurposed door and cornice piece.
Large windows eliminate the need for electrical wiring and artificial lighting inside the structure.
If its footprint is small enough and the site is suitable, nestle a garden shed unobtrusively into the garden.
Symmetry works well in traditional gardens and sheds. Here, a simple square forms the foundation for this classic design.
Rely on containers, planted with vertical growers, to add interest to tall stretches of exterior wall.
Just-Right Shed
Small details equal good design in this garden shed.
Air circulation inside a garden shed creates a pleasant place to work; this one vents through a cupola at the top.
Choose a paving material, such as gravel, in front of a shed that will help clean shoes and keep soil from tracking into the structure.
A pretty window box adds a few lovely blooms to the shed's facade.
Save big costs with small decisions, such as using a fixed or repurposed window.
An overall garden design should include shed placement from the beginning. Think carefully about how to maximize its use -- in a centralized spot steps away from flowerbeds, for example, or at the back edge of a space with paths for easy access.
Shape Conquers Site
An unexpected layout equals garden shed success.
Not all of a garden shed needs to be enclosed; this one includes a small open-air section, covered by a roof, with a countertop and storage space.
If some of a shed is exposed, a small, enclosed section keeps tools and garden implements safe.
To include a garden shed in a challenging site, consider a nontraditional layout, such as this L-shape design.
Garden sheds should be built on a concrete pad or footings to eliminate the chance of rot at the base.
If a garden shed is sited far from a water source, consider carrying plumbing lines to the structure.
Graceful in the Garden
An old-school garden shed gets a dose of updated country style.
The inside of shed doors can be a good spot to tuck extra storage -- here, a basket on one side and a few hooks on the other keep tools handy
Inside the shed, simple wood framing and salvaged windows equal a low-cost, repurposed cabinet.
Above the doors, a narrow transom window allows light in -- even on rainy days when the doors might be closed.
Exterior ornamentation -- here, decorative hooks next to the window -- add detail to a garden shed.
Paint adds a subtle but charming accent to the roofline, window frame, and window box.
Understated and Elegant
Deft details make a graceful garden shed design.
The style of a garden shed should be consistent with the style of a garden, as with the coherent and classic lines of this traditional structure.
A subtle shift in grade, from ground level to a step on a brick platform, offers transition and protection to the shed.
If a garden shed is nestled within the borders of a planted area, plenty of windows and a large door ensure a nice view.
A pretty roof cap piece tops off the swooping roofline.
Repeated landscape elements -- here, a trellis on the side of the shed -- supply visual consistency.
Easy on the Eye
Inexpensive details add tons of personality to a garden shed.
Prefab structures offer plenty of advantages for a garden shed: They're inexpensive, easy to assemble, and provide tons of storage space.
Skip pavers in place of a simple concrete foundation slab to keep your garden shed budget contained.
An off-the-shelf pegboard supplies a storage-savvy solution to stashing garden tools.
A tall shelf stores garden pots and keeps wall space free for shovels and rakes.
A few extras -- notched-out wooden boxes, flower buckets -- provide clever spots to tuck smaller tools and supplies.
Not Your Mother's Garden Shed
Good bones dress up an outdoor structure.
A two-part Dutch door, typically seen on children's playhouses -- offers air circulation to this mostly enclosed garden shed.
Use materials and detailing to reinforce a shed's design. Here, wood and a repeating trim pattern provide classic good looks.
The stone of the lower walls blends well with materials in the garden, including large boulders used as edging in the flowerbeds.
Gently curving balustrades support the elegant roofline.
If wiring for electricity is too big an expense, consider solar lights.
Windows to the World
A just-right shed works hard in the garden.
Plentiful garden beds surround the shed, helping it to fit well into the landscape.
If space allows, include a variety of storage inside a shed -- shelves and hooks, for example, and counter space for potting plants.
Details, such as an address plaque and weather vane for the shed, add easy charm.
If a garden shed's function is not primarily for work, consider amenities (wiring for electricity, insulation) to increase its usability.
A cupola offers roofline ventilation.
Smart Style Shed
A small building offers storage and relaxing spots, too.
Double doors, which slide unobtrusively out of the way, save space inside the shed.
While most garden sheds spend plenty of time at work, some can be used for play, too. This one has room enough for a table inside and on a paved spot outside the doors.
Shutters can be operable (shielding windows) or decorative, as with these wood versions.
A longer roof overhang shields windows, particularly if they are not screened.
A pretty paint palette accents the bright color scheme of the garden.