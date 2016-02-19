Flower Garden Ideas for Your Landscape
Spring Flower Garden Ideas
A welcome burst of post-winter color comes courtesy of early-season flowers.
Not all plants in a flower garden need be in the ground; here, the pretty blooms of Endless Summer hydrangeas fill a row of containers.
Bonus: The pots can be moved to add color to other sections of the garden.
A short row of boxwood, planted in the middle of a flowering bed, offers visual relief and is a pretty flower garden idea.
Plant in waves of color when designing a flowerbed. These pink and yellow tulips provide a first, early burst of blooms in the spring.
If a garden bed is large, paths should be a part of its design to enable visitors to see the plants from the path and to make maintenance easier.
Pastel hues -- yellow, pink, lavender -- in lighter tones blend well in this plant assembly.
Video: Make a Fragrant Garden
Watch this quick video for easy tips on adding sweet scents to your flower garden.
Charming Curves
Undulating borders contain beautiful blooms in these flower garden ideas.
Mulch is an essential; it keeps weeds down and conserves moisture. Here, it also provides a tidy element between plants.
Use geometry to contrast or complement; here, the flowerbed's curving borders repeat in the gentle edging of lawn.
Plants chosen in mostly similar hues -- lavender, light purple, and fuchsia, for example -- offer a soothing palette for the garden.
Access to, around, and through the garden is essential; a series of round paving stones leads visitors through the grass border.
Hardscape structures -- such as this garden's tall birdhouse -- add whimsy with function.
Spreading Cheer
Blooms brighten in these flower garden ideas.
In place of a formal material, gravel paths meander through the casual garden plantings.
Meadow rue, planted at regular intervals along the back of the bed, provides vertical interest in the garden.
A large decorative urn segues between planted and paved areas.
Remember the rule of three: Group three of one plant at a time for visual consistency. Here, black-eyed Susan offers a cheery base for other plantings.
Low-growing catmint gently transitions between ground and plants.
Room for a View
Prolific, sun-loving flowers surround a table and chairs in this welcoming flower garden idea.
Flowerbeds and furniture are good garden partners; here, a seating area is surrounded by a lush growth of blooms.
If trees and shrubs aren't used to define a back border, use another hardscape structure, such as the purple trellis here.
Planting one flower in a variety of colors can make an impact; here, masses of pink, yellow, and white daylilies charm.
Densely planted flowerbeds help to keep down weeds and conserve moisture; decrease the recommended spacing by half for growth that fills in quickly.
Choose furniture in colors that seamlessly blend into the landscape, such as the pretty sage green, purple, and peach in this garden.
Around the Bend
Pretty plants supply a boundary for a walkway.
A relaxing garden bench under a sheltered pergola supplies a scenic resting flower garden idea.
Plant a dramatic tree to give height to a bed planted mostly with flowers. A Japanese maple, for instance, offers both color and seasonal foliage.
Annuals, such as lavender and fuchsia petunias, fill bare spots in a perennial garden.
When choosing plants for a flowering garden, include vivid hues -- the yellow of black-eyed Susan, for example -- to attract birds and butterflies.
Where the Garden Grows
A pretty cast of perennials takes center stage in this flower garden idea.
Gravel fills the space between the irregular-shape paving stones, and offers a soft edging to the lush flowerbed.
A boxwood border divides the bed from the wired pergola structure.
Delicate pansies fill in spaces until perennials come to full bloom in summer.
Add plants that offer vertical growth, such as purple salvia.
A dappled willow's variegated foliage provides a color counterpoint to the deeper shades at the front of the bed.
Side View
Gorgeous blooms fill a narrow stretch of yard.
A paved walkway provides a geometric contrast to the more casual planted bed.
A climbing rose rambles up a wall to supply height and color.
A small tuteur adds an unexpected element to the lush garden.
Ivy, a great flower garden idea, climbs over the door and window awnings. Its green is a warm complement to the home's neutral wall.
Planted with succulents and blooms in the same colors featured in the garden, moveable containers furnish additional blooms.
Stately Sculpture
Evergreens offer an interesting focal point in a beautiful flowerbed.
Pines trimmed into a triangular shape offer dramatic visual interest.
Annuals, perennials, and bulbs provide a garden with dramatic color and interesting shapes. Here, gladiolas neatly contrast with the foliage and blooms around them.
Look at plants for their sculptural value. Large swaths of color offer a soothing, restrained scene for this garden.
Plants need not rely on similar colors in order to work in a garden. For example, here the white gladiolas contrast with the red dahlias.
If you're content with minimalism, large groupings of a similar flower offers a fuss-free, showy landscape solution.
Flower Flourish
A dramatic front yard flowerbed provides a constant stream of color with these adaptable flower garden ideas.
Gently transition from lawn space to flowering space with a planted edge. For example, a miniature boxwood hedge offers an understated border between the two spaces.
Breaking up a large flowering area with hardscape elements, such as short stretches of white picket fence, can provide welcome visual relief.
Tall shrubs, loosely shaped into mounds, offer a backdrop to the waves of flowers.
A trellis up one side and over the front door provides an easy, inexpensive way to train a climbing vine.
Repeating plants and colors, such as patches of Endless Summer hydrangea, daylilies, and astilbe, maintain consistency in the large front yard garden.
Winsome Appeal
Nestled next to a small pond, a garden grows with plenty of flower garden ideas.
Spots to rest and enjoy a garden are key; here, a stone bench provides a view toward both the plants and the water feature.
Even though it's nearly disguised by shrubs, a gazebo supplies an interesting hardscape element in this easygoing landscape.
If a garden is big enough, a path can diverge into two separate fingers, as in this garden.
Rocks serve as another edging material.
The foliage and flowers of coreopsis, phlox, coneflower, and feather reedgrass offer pretty blooms and attract birds and butterflies, too.