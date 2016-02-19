Flower Garden Ideas for Your Landscape

A welcome burst of post-winter color comes courtesy of early-season flowers.

Not all plants in a flower garden need be in the ground; here, the pretty blooms of Endless Summer hydrangeas fill a row of containers.

Bonus: The pots can be moved to add color to other sections of the garden.

A short row of boxwood, planted in the middle of a flowering bed, offers visual relief and is a pretty flower garden idea.

Plant in waves of color when designing a flowerbed. These pink and yellow tulips provide a first, early burst of blooms in the spring.

If a garden bed is large, paths should be a part of its design to enable visitors to see the plants from the path and to make maintenance easier.

Pastel hues -- yellow, pink, lavender -- in lighter tones blend well in this plant assembly.