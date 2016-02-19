Arbors and Trellises in the Landscape

A simple structure offers ample space for climbing plants.

A trellis can be freestanding or attached to another structure; if it's the latter, a trellis and plants can help to break up large expanses of exterior wall space.

If a trellis is attached to a building, it should be propped far enough away from the structure to allow portions of plants to vine around the slats.

The beauty of many climbing plants is that they can be grown either in the ground (as with this plant) or in containers.

Colors and plant types that grow up a trellis should be repeated in the surrounding landscape, such as in this window box.

Consider refinishing needs -- such as repainting -- before choosing materials and colors for a trellis.