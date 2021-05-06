This Outdoor Bench Has a Secret Storage Compartment for Stashing Yard Tools and Pool Essentials
When spending more time outdoors during pleasant weather, your patio can become your second living room. One way to maximize the space you have for relaxing while keeping your backyard sanctuary tidy is to choose outdoor storage items that do double duty. Amazon's best-selling storage bench from Keter acts as a deck box, but looks way more stylish, and it's on sale right now in select colors.
With spring in full swing, outdoor living is having a moment, so storage benches on Amazon are actually hard to come by right now. However, the Keter Solana Storage Bench is in stock and ready to ship, but now is the time to buy before they're sold out.
Buy It: Keter Solana Storage Bench ($154, Amazon)
The Keter Solana Storage Bench has a huge 70-gallon capacity that shoppers say they use to hide everything from patio pillows to kid toys to pool equipment. The wide seat lifts up to reveal a secret storage compartment that keeps your outdoor space clutter-free. It even has a latch that's compatible with many locks, giving you total peace of mind when stowing away valuables.
Shoppers say the garden bench "looks absolutely stunning" by the pool or in the backyard, featuring an attractive resin exterior in either brown or gray that looks like wood, but is much more durable. It's made from weather-resistant materials to prevent rust or dents and can easily hold two adults, withstanding up to 551 pounds.
"We love our bench! Very, very pleased with the sturdiness," writes one Amazon shopper. "My husband and I are bigger folks and when we both sat on it we didn't feel like it was going to cave in. The storage is going to be perfect for keeping my kids' toys picked up and not all over the yard!"
The assembly process is fairly easy; reviewers say it takes under an hour to set up, so you can sit and enjoy it in almost no time!