11 of the Best Garden Benches for Adding a Stylish Accent to Your Landscape
Whether you're hosting small garden parties or just want a space for reading that good book you can't put down, an outdoor bench is a stylish and functional addition to your exterior space. The great thing about outdoor benches is that they come in a variety of materials and can function to serve many uses. "A genuine outdoor product can be left outside no matter what the weather, which usually depends on a bench having the right materials," says Piero Lissoni, designer of SLS Cancun. "You can choose teak, for instance, or stone as the range of materials for outdoor furniture is huge. When I design an object for outdoors, I am always guided first and foremost by its aesthetic and structural quality."
- Best Foldable Garden Bench: Sava Folding Wooden Indoor/Outdoor Bench ($185, The Home Depot)
- Best Romantic Garden Bench: Design Toscano Tete-a-Tete Bronze Bench ($272, Lowe's)
- Best Rustic Garden Bench: Pacifica Bench - Driftwood ($998, Serena + Lily)
- Best Resin Garden Bench: Quintana Charcoal All-Weather Garden Patio Loveseat ($195, Overstock)
- Best Cast Iron Garden Bench: CASAINC Outdoor Cast Iron Patio Bench ($298, Lowe's)
- Best Glider Garden Bench: All-Weather Glider ($599, L.L. Bean)
- Best Wooden Garden Bench: ÄPPLARÖ Bench with Backrest ($95, Ikea)
- Best Steel Garden Bench: Steel Outdoor Patio Bench ($112, The Home Depot)
- Best Modern Garden Bench: Novogratz Poolside Paulette Outdoor Table and Bench Set ($490, Amazon)
- Best Garden Bench with Storage: Brown Wooden Outdoor Storage Bench ($209, Overstock)
- Best Curved Garden Bench: Achla Designs Curved Backless Bench ($190, originally $250, Amazon)
No matter what your garden style is, you're sure to find a great garden bench for your outdoor area. (Some also work well indoors, if you have a screen porch.) Here are 11 options at different price points that offer stylish outdoor seating.
Best Foldable Garden Bench
When porch or patio space is an issue, there’s nothing like a reliable folding bench to solve your seating needs. The solid acacia wood adds an elegant flair to your exterior design with the modern, black webbing. The Sava Wooden Bench can be used both indoors and outdoors, and is easy to care for: simply wipe down the woven webbing with a soft cloth.
Buy It: Sava Folding Wooden Indoor/Outdoor Bench ($185, The Home Depot)
Best Romantic Garden Bench
Look no further for that showy piece that will turn heads the second someone enters your backyard. The Toscano Tete-A-Tete Bronze Steel Patio Bench is a stunning array of swirls, curves, and arch design fabricated with rust-resistant metal. The most interesting feature is the back-to-back design where you can sit and converse with your neighbor in a fun and charming way.
Buy It: Design Toscano Tete-a-Tete Bronze Bench ($272, Lowe's)
Best Rustic Garden Bench
Fetching a luxury price point, the Serena & Lily Pacifica Bench will fit well inside a designer backyard or a high-end porch setting. The resin used in constructing the bench is all-weather safe and gives the appearance of a boho chic woven rattan. Depending on your style, you can purchase separately a cream-colored cushion to give some padding to your new seat.
Buy It: Pacifica Bench - Driftwood ($998, Serena + Lily)
Best Resin Garden Bench
If you live in a high-temperature location, consider a UV-resistant resin plastic bench for your outdoor seating needs. The Havenside Home Quintana Charcoal All-Weather Garden bench has an open weave design in a sleek-looking charcoal color. The bench is practically maintenance-free with the rust-proof resin material and the waterproof cushions, which are included with your order.
Buy It: Quintana Charcoal All-Weather Garden Patio Loveseat ($195, Overstock)
Best Cast Iron Garden Bench
You don’t need to leave the house for a lengthy stroll through the park in order to bring peaceful vibes to your outdoor space. The Outdoor Cast Iron Patio Bench evokes memories of your favorite park jaunts with its solid wood, plank seat and iron cast frame. Holding up to two adults comfortably, this bench makes an elegant addition to any backyard while providing the perfect spot to enjoy quiet moments.
Buy It: CASAINC Outdoor Cast Iron Patio Bench ($298, Lowe's)
Best Glider Garden Bench
Those perfect days when the weather turns just right (not too hot and not too cold) are the time to savor some peaceful outdoor moments while rocking on the L.L. Bean All-Weather Glider. The bench has room enough for two people and can blend with just about any garden style and porch setting in either its green, slate gray, or white color schemes. The solid wood construction is both durable and easy to clean using soap and water.
Buy It: All-Weather Glider ($599, L.L. Bean)
Best Wooden Garden Bench
Sometimes all your outdoor space needs is a solid wood bench to bring it to life. This bench is made from acacia wood, a durable and weather-resistant material that shrugs off moisture and extreme temperatures. Be sure to clean with a soapy solution and re-stain the furniture once or twice a year to preserve the quality of the bench.
Buy It: ÄPPLARÖ Bench with Backrest ($95, Ikea)
Best Steel Garden Bench
When in doubt, bet on black: the Maypex Steel Outdoor Patio Bench is made from solid steel in an elegant, matte black finish. The 4-foot length is large enough to seat two people comfortably and the classic design will go well with mix-and-match outdoor furniture or dazzling pillow accents.
Buy It: Steel Outdoor Patio Bench ($112, The Home Depot)
Best Modern Garden Bench
The Paulette Outdoor Table + Bench Set can be purchased on Amazon and is a great choice for small gatherings to family parties. Seating up to four adults comfortably, the Paulette Set comes with a bonus table, so you can purchase a complete seating arrangement in one fell swoop. The bench is constructed from steel framing along with a maintenance-free synthetic wood in a natural teak finish. The bench is available in the colors: charcoal gray, bright yellow, persimmon, or bright white.
Buy It: Novogratz Poolside Paulette Outdoor Table and Bench Set ($490, Amazon)
Best Garden Bench with Storage
If you’re having trouble finding space for your patio cushions, outdoor lights, and other accouterments, then an outdoor storage bench could be an efficient solution. The Wooden Outdoor Storage Bench offered by Overstock has attractive X-designs on the backrest and is constructed with armrests for comfy seating. The storage portion of the bench is also really easy to use: simply remove and reinsert the wooden seat when finished.
Buy It: Brown Wooden Outdoor Storage Bench ($209, Overstock)
Best Curved Garden Bench
Your outdoor patio is made for conversation, and the Achla Designs Curved Backless Bench is perfect for small gatherings, such as in front of a fire pit. Each sustainably harvested eucalyptus wood bench has an oil finish and can comfortably seat two people.
Buy It: Achla Designs Curved Backless Bench ($190, originally $250, Amazon)