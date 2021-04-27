11 of the Best Garden Benches for Adding a Stylish Accent to Your Landscape

Whether you're hosting small garden parties or just want a space for reading that good book you can't put down, an outdoor bench is a stylish and functional addition to your exterior space. The great thing about outdoor benches is that they come in a variety of materials and can function to serve many uses. "A genuine outdoor product can be left outside no matter what the weather, which usually depends on a bench having the right materials," says Piero Lissoni, designer of SLS Cancun. "You can choose teak, for instance, or stone as the range of materials for outdoor furniture is huge. When I design an object for outdoors, I am always guided first and foremost by its aesthetic and structural quality."