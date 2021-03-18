Grow Your Gardening Skills This Weekend with Help from Dozens of Experts at a Virtual Garden Festival

Plus, find out how to get a discount on your ticket to the Great Grow Along.

The first-ever Great Grow Along is from Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21. It comprises more than 40 sessions from expert gardeners, Kevin Espiritu, the founder of Epic Gardening, and Linda Vater, a garden designer and stylist. The classes will be divided into six sections: edible gardening, pollinators and plants, urban gardening, DIY landscaping, houseplants, and dig deeper (focusing on the soil). There will be workshops, Q&A sessions, and live interviews.

"With the wave of new gardeners entering the hobby in 2020, we saw a historic opportunity to offer our experience and advice and welcome them," says LaManda Joy, founder of City Grange in Chicago and the mastermind behind the Great Grow Along. "For their future, and ours, we envisioned the Great Grow Along as a virtual event that empowers new gardeners by honing their skills through education."

To sign up, head to the Great Grow Along website and click on the "Reserve Your Spot Button" to book. The 3-day event costs $30, but with our exclusive discount code, you'll get your ticket for $25. (If you click on this link, it will automatically apply the discount.) For that price, you'll be able to view the classes live, as well as watch the recordings for up to six months after the event if you need a refresher or had to miss a live session.