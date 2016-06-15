To get started in your asparagus growing adventure, pick a location in full sun where your plants won't be disturbed over the years. Then, as soon as soil can be worked in spring, dig a trench in compost-enriched, well-draining soil that is roughly 6-12 inches deep and 12 inches wide. Soak the bare-root crowns in water for half an hour, then place them 18 inches apart in the trench. Plant 20 crowns for a family of four asparagus enthusiasts.

Test Garden Tip: Asparagus is hardy in Zones 3-9, but it's best to select varieties designed for your climate. For example, 'Jersey Giant' ($24, Etsy) is a good bet for northern areas with long, cold winters. In warmer regions, try 'UC-157' ($24, Etsy).