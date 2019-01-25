Get Growing

Better Homes & Gardens is here to take the guesswork out of gardening, whether you're growing tomatoes for the first time, planning a container garden, or want to raise a houseplant. So grab your shovel—it's time to dig in!

Plants to Try Right Now

12 Unusual Fruits and Veggies You Should Grow This Year

Make it your resolution to plant something new in your garden.
21 Stunning Amaryllis Varieties You Need to Grow

These gorgeous flowers will definitely tide you over until spring.
10 of the Easiest Succulents You Can Grow Indoors

When you need houseplants that can thrive with little water, look no further than these succulents to add to your collection.
9 Indoor Ferns That Will Turn Your Home into a Tropical Paradise

Many ferns will thrive in the great indoors while adding a lush look to any room. This diverse plant family comes in an array of colors and textures, including delicate, lacy fronds and smooth, substantial foliage. Here are nine favorites to get you started.
7 Tough-to-Grow Houseplants That Are Worth It

These beauties just take a little extra TLC.
Make an Indoor Dish Garden That Fits Your Plant Parenting Style

Whether you like to baby your houseplants or tend to forget about them entirely, you can create a cute dish garden to match the level of care you tend to provide.
Stylish Ways to Display Indoor Plants

Make a Living Succulent Picture Frame

Create your own living mosaic to hang on a wall, indoors or out! This stunning succulent wall display takes your plant game to a whole new level.
DIY Air Plant Hanger

Give your air plant a home in an environment of beauty when you mount it against a backdrop of natural wood.
Convert Reclaimed Cutting Boards into Stylish Wall Planters

How to Make an Air Plant Frame

Shadow Box Wall Planter

Try an Invisible Trellis

Indoor Garden Inspiration

This Dish Garden Design Combines Houseplants and Spring Bulbs

Make this gorgeous tabletop garden display while you anxiously await spring's arrival. Enjoy the lush arrangement during the winter months before transferring the bulbs into your garden come spring!

All Get Growing

Discover Your Garden Personality!

Decorating With Houseplants

How to Water Orchids to Inspire Beautiful Blooms

Create a Pollinator Garden

Christmas Tree Planting Guide

How to Take Instagram-Worthy Pictures of Your Garden

10 Trees and Shrubs We Can't Get Enough Of

7 Steps to a Perfectly Planted Tree or Shrub

5 Fruits You Never Thought You Could Grow

7 Reasons Why You Need a Raised Garden Bed (And How to Build One!)

5 Tips for Container Gardening

Make It Yours: Pick Your Perfect Garden Pot

5 Container Annuals You Can't Kill

The 5 Best Ways to Use Your Green Thumb This Winter

8 Tools Every Beginner Gardener Needs to Own

5 Raised-Garden Bed Secrets From the BHG Test Garden

11 Plants That Will Grow Better in Your Bathroom

9 DIY Vertical Gardens For Better Herbs

Paint Can Vertical Garden

DIY Herb Gardens for Every Space

One-Hour Miniature Herb Garden

Summer Garden Checklist

24 Beautiful Blooming Houseplants

Follow These 10 Steps to a Magnificent Garden

23 Indoor Plants for Low Light

