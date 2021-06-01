Common Ground

Gardening can help us create meaningful connections with nature and each other. Whether you want to dive in headfirst or just dip a toe (or hoe) in the soil, find the inspiration and know-how you need to make the most of your own little piece of the great outdoors.

Most Recent

How to Make a Tiered Strawberry Planter

How to Make a Tiered Strawberry Planter
Create perfect compartments to hold up to nine varieties of strawberries. This wooden planter box has a streamlined, geometric style that's easy to plant in.
DIY Drip Irrigation System for Containers

DIY Drip Irrigation System for Containers
Keep your container gardens hydrated all summer with a fully customized irrigation system. With the right parts, you can assemble it yourself on a Saturday afternoon.
DIY Bean Trellis

DIY Bean Trellis
Give your bean plants a structured place to grow with this easy-to-make arch that elevates your vines to be the star of the scene.
How to Build an Easy Modern Plant Stand

How to Build an Easy Modern Plant Stand
This DIY plant stand is a simple weekend project that will amp up your entryway's curb appeal. See how to make it yourself using basic hardware-store lumber and a galvanized bucket.
How to Make a Modern Farmhouse Planter

How to Make a Modern Farmhouse Planter
This standing planter is so cute, even Joanna Gaines would approve. Here's how to build it yourself with our expert tips.
Build Your Own Railing Planter for Custom Curb Appeal

Build Your Own Railing Planter for Custom Curb Appeal
Dress up your deck or porch by building your own railing planter. This one is made with two DIY window boxes.
Advertisement

More Common Ground

How to Build a Greenhouse Kit

How to Build a Greenhouse Kit
In half a day, you can have a fully built backyard greenhouse with a little help from friends or family.
15 Outdoor DIY Decor Projects You Can Accomplish in 30 Minutes (or Less!)

15 Outdoor DIY Decor Projects You Can Accomplish in 30 Minutes (or Less!)
Make decorating your patio simple and budget-friendly with these quick ideas.
Make This Super-Easy DIY Compost Bin in a Flash

Make This Super-Easy DIY Compost Bin in a Flash
This DIY Raised Garden Bed Will Make Growing Veggies and Flowers Easier

How to Build a Raised Garden Bed For Growing Veggies and Flowers
Make a Rain Barrel to Save Water

Make a Rain Barrel to Save Water
Make This Trellis Vertical Container Garden

Make This Trellis Vertical Container Garden
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com