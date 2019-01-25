How To Garden

We get it, learning how to garden can feel overwhelming. We'll help you break it down into manageable chunks so you can successfully create the garden of your dreams. Whether you want to tackle a bigger challenge like landscaping a new yard or take on a simpler project like repotting some houseplants, we've got all the information and helpful tips you'll need.

Most Recent

Margaret Roach's 9 Gardening Secrets Every Beginner Should Live By

Margaret Roach's 9 Gardening Secrets Every Beginner Should Live By

Margaret Roach has learned plenty during her 30 years of planting. With the rerelease of her seminal book, A Way to Garden, she shares her advice for beginners.
Read More
7 Amazon Seed Collections That Take the Stress Out of Choosing Plants

7 Amazon Seed Collections That Take the Stress Out of Choosing Plants

The possibilities for your garden are endless. Make it easier to know where to start by getting a pre-curated bundle of seeds.
Read More
6 Ways to Use Less Plastic in the Garden

6 Ways to Use Less Plastic in the Garden

More and more companies are offering eco-friendly and biodegradable options. Put less plastic in the landfill without sacrificing the health of your garden.
Read More
Square-Foot Gardening Guide for Beginners

Square-Foot Gardening Guide for Beginners

Grow more vegetables than you can imagine—with less work—when you create a garden based on a grid of 1x1-foot squares. Here’s why it's important and how to get started.
Read More
Guide to Hanging Plant Hooks

Guide to Hanging Plant Hooks

Hanging plants are a popular design choice indoors and outdoors, but knowing where and how to hang plants can be tricky. Find the answers to your hanging plant hook questions in this guide.
Read More
Houseplant Finder

Houseplant Finder

SERIES: GET GROWING The first rule to growing healthy houseplants is to place the right indoor plant in the perfect spot. Use our handy Houseplant Finder to discover which varieties are best for your home -- and get tips for keeping them healthy and beautiful!
Read More

More How To Garden

Discover Your Garden Personality!

Discover Your Garden Personality!

Read More
Gardening by the Moon Is the Phenomenon You Need to Try

Gardening by the Moon Is the Phenomenon You Need to Try

Tips from the Farmers' Almanac aren't just for farmers. Use the moon's phases to grow stronger, more fruitful plants in your garden.
Read More
6 Cute Pairs of Garden Overalls You Won't Mind Wearing

6 Cute Pairs of Garden Overalls You Won't Mind Wearing

Read More
6 Best Gardening Books Every Green Thumb Should Have On Their Shelf

6 Best Gardening Books Every Green Thumb Should Have On Their Shelf

Read More
6 Tips for Planting a Beautiful Container Garden Every Time

6 Tips for Planting a Beautiful Container Garden Every Time

Read More
Gardening Must-Do's: How to Make the Most of Your September Garden

Gardening Must-Do's: How to Make the Most of Your September Garden

Read More

5 Ways Gardening is Therapeutic in Fighting Dementia

The benefits of gardening don't stop at bountiful produce and beautiful blooms. Recent studies show that gardening is therapeutic for those with Alzheimer's and dementia, and reduces pain and stress levels, boosting overall quality of life.

All How To Garden

How to Make Your Own Seed Tape

How to Make Your Own Seed Tape

Easy
Read More
How to Start a Cactus Garden

How to Start a Cactus Garden

Read More
How to Mark the Outline of Your Garden Bed

How to Mark the Outline of Your Garden Bed

Read More
How to Take Instagram-Worthy Pictures of Your Garden

How to Take Instagram-Worthy Pictures of Your Garden

Read More
10 Trees and Shrubs We Can't Get Enough Of

10 Trees and Shrubs We Can't Get Enough Of

Read More
7 Steps to a Perfectly Planted Tree or Shrub

7 Steps to a Perfectly Planted Tree or Shrub

Read More
5 Fruits You Never Thought You Could Grow

5 Fruits You Never Thought You Could Grow

Read More
Planting Vegetables? Do These 7 Things First

Planting Vegetables? Do These 7 Things First

Read More
5 Tips for Container Gardening

5 Tips for Container Gardening

Read More
Make It Yours: Pick Your Perfect Garden Pot

Make It Yours: Pick Your Perfect Garden Pot

Read More
6 Useful Gardening Hacks You'll Love This Spring

6 Useful Gardening Hacks You'll Love This Spring

Read More
Make Gardening a Healthy Habit with These Tips

Make Gardening a Healthy Habit with These Tips

Read More
Plant a Garden Quilt to Beautify Your Yard

Plant a Garden Quilt to Beautify Your Yard

Read More
5 Container Annuals You Can't Kill

5 Container Annuals You Can't Kill

Read More
5 Things You Need to Know Right Now for Spring Gardening

5 Things You Need to Know Right Now for Spring Gardening

Read More
Easy DIY Garden Projects to Start Now

Easy DIY Garden Projects to Start Now

Read More
The 5 Best Ways to Use Your Green Thumb This Winter

The 5 Best Ways to Use Your Green Thumb This Winter

Read More
How to Make a Tree Trunk Garden

How to Make a Tree Trunk Garden

Read More
3 Steps to Growing a Bonsai Tree

3 Steps to Growing a Bonsai Tree

Read More
8 Tools Every Beginner Gardener Needs to Own

8 Tools Every Beginner Gardener Needs to Own

Read More
Make These 5 Resolutions Now, and You'll Have Your Best Garden Yet

Make These 5 Resolutions Now, and You'll Have Your Best Garden Yet

Read More
5 Raised-Garden Bed Secrets From the BHG Test Garden

5 Raised-Garden Bed Secrets From the BHG Test Garden

Read More
Tips for Success When Growing Cool-Season Vegetables

Tips for Success When Growing Cool-Season Vegetables

Read More
How to Plant Spring Bulbs in the Fall Like a Pro

How to Plant Spring Bulbs in the Fall Like a Pro

Read More
Lawn Mower Maintenance Guide

Lawn Mower Maintenance Guide

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com