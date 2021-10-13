This Adorable Succulent Looks Just Like Tiny, Leaping Dolphins

Anytime is the perfect time to get a few new houseplants to enjoy, which can do wonders to liven up your indoor spaces. And while you can't go wrong with standbys such as spider plants and philodendrons, it's always fun to add a unique variety to your existing houseplant collection. Personally, I'm a little bit of a sucker for adorable plants such as mini cacti, so when I saw a string of dolphins succulent, I was sold. It has long, trailing stems with small, crescent-shape leaves. But look closely, and you'll see that each leaf looks like the body of a little dolphin, complete with a tiny "fin" on the curved back.