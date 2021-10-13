This Adorable Succulent Looks Just Like Tiny, Leaping Dolphins
The aptly named string of dolphins makes an easy-care houseplant.
Anytime is the perfect time to get a few new houseplants to enjoy, which can do wonders to liven up your indoor spaces. And while you can't go wrong with standbys such as spider plants and philodendrons, it's always fun to add a unique variety to your existing houseplant collection. Personally, I'm a little bit of a sucker for adorable plants such as mini cacti, so when I saw a string of dolphins succulent, I was sold. It has long, trailing stems with small, crescent-shape leaves. But look closely, and you'll see that each leaf looks like the body of a little dolphin, complete with a tiny "fin" on the curved back.
Buy It: String of Dolphins ($39, The Home Depot)
How to Care for String of Dolphins
The string of dolphins (Senecio peregrinus) is a trailing succulent, similar to burro's tail or string of pearls. The funky-looking succulent is easy to take care of, which is a big plus when it comes to houseplants, of course. Like many succulents, string of dolphins likes bright, indirect light and doesn't need much water. You only need to water the houseplant when the soil feels dry, and be sure to let the soil completely dry in between waterings to avoid root rot. Repot string of dolphins every couple of years to refresh it With proper TLC, your string of dolphins can grow stems about three feet long. This plant will look especially whimsical in a hanging basket, such as the Ecopots Hanging Pot ($35, Bloomscape) so that the "dolphins" can cascade.
Your string of dolphins plant ($11, Walmart) doesn't have any super-serious pests, but it could be susceptible to aphids, mealy bugs, and spider mites. To get rid of these pests, first, try to wash them off with a strong spray of water. If the infestation is severe, try some insecticidal soap ($7, The Home Depot).
There are a handful of retailers selling the string of dolphins plant, including The Home Depot, Walmart, and Etsy, so there are plenty of opportunities for you to purchase your own. The easy-to-care-for houseplant will definitely be an eye-catching addition to your space.
