7 Adorable Pumpkin Planters to Showcase Your Plants in This Fall
As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to change colors in the fall, it's the perfect time to update your home with some cozy autumn decor. Sure, gourds are not a new concept when it comes to decorating for the season, but pumpkin-shape planters are even better than just your typical tickets because they double as homes for your favorite houseplants. You could also use them as containers for candy or to hold other bits and baubles. Plus, you'll be able to display these cute pots throughout the entire season, including during Halloween and Thanksgiving.
- Multi-Colored Pumpkin Planter: Halloween Pumpkin Planter (from $25, Etsy)
- Hanging Pumpkin Planter: Hanging Succulent Planter (from $28, Etsy)
- 3D-Printed Pumpkin Planter: Succulent Pumpkin Planter (from $20, Etsy)
- Terracotta Pumpkin Planter: Ceramic Pumpkin Planter ($34, Terrain)
- Stoneware Pumpkin Planter: Orange & White Striped Ceramic Pumpkin Planter ($11, Michaels)
- Indoor and Outdoor Pumpkin Planter: Pumpkin Planter Pots (from $9, Etsy)
- Set of Three Pumpkin Planters: Ceramic Miniature Pumpkin Succulent Pots ($20, Amazon)
Most of these pumpkin-shape pots come in different colors, so if orange isn't your thing, don't worry; you'll be able to find an option that suits your style. And many of the planters are available in various sizes with drainage holes so they'll work with a variety of plants (which are not included). Shop these affordable finds below for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for a fellow favorite plant parent.
Related Items
Multi-Colored Pumpkin Planter
This planter is completely customizable to fit your decor and plant size. The plastic pot comes in three sizes: small (3 X 3 X 2 inches), medium (4.5 X 4.5 X 3 inches), and big (6 X 6 X 4 inches). Each size is also available in two versions, one with a drainage hole and one without the hole. You can go with classic orange, or select from 36 other hues.
Buy It: Halloween Pumpkin Planter (from $25, Etsy)
Hanging Pumpkin Planter
Each pot in this collection displayed with a 16 to 18-inch cord is perfect for burro's tail, string of pearls, or any other cascading houseplant. You can customize your order by choosing from one of four different planters, the macrame color in black, white, or orange, and you can select whether you'd like a drainage hole in your pot. The concrete pots, which come in two sizes, are chemically treated to ensure they won't be damaged by water.
Buy It: Hanging Succulent Planter (from $28, Etsy)
3D-Printed Pumpkin Planter
Give your succulents a perfect home for fall with one of these 3D-printed plastic pots. The planter comes in three sizes, small (3 X 3 X 2.5 inches), medium (4 X 4 X 3 inches), and large (5 X 5 X 4 inches). Each option comes in 18 colors and features a drainage hole that's in the shape of a teeny tiny pumpkin for an extra special touch. One pleased purchaser gives the pot a 5-star review and raves, "Purchased my second one, and I'm just as in love!! I've received so many compliments! Absolute perfection!"
Buy It: Succulent Pumpkin Planter (from $20, Etsy)
Terracotta Pumpkin Planter
This sophisticated choice is made of terracotta and is ideal for an autumnal centerpiece. The planter is available in an orange option that measures 6 X 8.5 inches and a blue version that's 6.5 X 10 inches. It's also available in a mini version that comes in three different colors.
Buy It: Ceramic Pumpkin Planter ($34, Terrain)
Stoneware Pumpkin Planter
Update your farmhouse aesthetic for fall with this striped option. The stoneware planter is 6 X 6 X 4 inches and is also available in an orange wheat pattern and a white floral version. One person writes gives the pot a 5-star rating and writes that it is "so cute and sturdy."
Buy It: Orange & White Striped Ceramic Pumpkin Planter ($11, Michaels)
Indoor and Outdoor Pumpkin Planter
At the beginning of fall, use these pots to hold your plants, and by Halloween, you can repurpose them as candy bowls. The plastic planters are available in eight colors and four sizes. Each one has a drainage hole and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. One 5-star buyer calls the pots "perfect" and adds that the colors and quality are great.
Buy It: Pumpkin Planter Pots (from $9, Etsy)
Set of Three Pumpkin Planters
This trio of planters is ideal for smaller succulents; each one is 2.5 inches tall and about 3 inches wide. The set includes a black, white, and orange pumpkin-shape pot that all have a drainage hole. These ceramic pots would make a cute addition to your at-home office desk for fall.
Buy It: Ceramic Miniature Pumpkin Succulent Pots ($20, Amazon)