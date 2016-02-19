A classic favorite among plant parents, African violet (Saintpaulia) produces a single rosette of velvety green leaves on short leafstalks. It has clusters of single, semidouble, or double flowers in white, pink, red, violet, purple, blue, lime green, pale yellow, or bicolor. Petals of this tropical flowering houseplant are ruffled, rounded, or fringed.

Size: Up to 12 inches tall.

Light: African violets will still bloom in low light, but tend to flower more in brighter, indirect light.

Watering: Water at least once a week in the summer and more frequently in the winter when the soil dries out more quickly. Avoid getting water droplets on the leaves (which will damage them), place the pot in a shallow dish filled with about an inch of water for 30 minutes so the roots can soak up water from the bottom.

Buy It: Two Mini African Violet Plants, $16.95, Etsy