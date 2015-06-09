Start exploring the world of scented geraniums and you'll be amazed at the range of aromas these fragrant plants offer: Choose from rose, lemon, lime, nutmeg, ginger, or chocolate scents, just to name a few. They also present a lovely range of leaf shapes, from lacy to shield. And many have soft, fuzzy foliage that's as fun to touch as it is to smell.

Name: Pelargonium selections

What it needs: Grow scented geraniums in a bright spot protected from drafts. Water and feed regularly with general-purpose plant food.

Test Garden Tip: Make sure your scented geraniums get plenty of light; otherwise they'll grow long and leggy. If they become lanky, pinch them back to encourage bushy growth. Use the parts you pinched off as cuttings.