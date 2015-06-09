Planning on forcing bulbs indoors? Many spring bulbs, including hyacinths and daffodils forced for indoor blooms, are toxic if eaten by humans or pets. Eating the bulbs (which can be mistaken for shallots or onions) can cause intense stomach problems, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Make sure you keep daffodils up on a counter or shelf where they won't be disturbed or try growing them in a terrarium.

Growing Conditions: Keep forced bulbs in indirect light with consistently moist soil

Size: Up to 3 feet tall

Buy It: 'Tahiti' daffodil bulbs ($14, Burpee)