6 Calming Plants That Will Add Some Serenity to Your Home Office

There's a common misconception that working from home is more relaxing than working from an office building, but if you were thrust into remote work when the pandemic hit, it's probably been less than serene. Your kitchen table may no longer be a quiet place to enjoy your morning coffee, but instead your new conference room for video calls. Your couch, once reserved for unwinding at the end of a long day, may have become your new desk. And even if you're lucky enough to have a home office, you're probably still feeling the strain of keeping up with your workload.