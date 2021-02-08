Little Fiddle Is an Adorable Version of Your Favorite Fiddle-Leaf Fig Tree
This new compact variety is perfect for smaller spaces.
Over the past few years, big and bold fiddle-leaf fig trees have been absolutely everywhere, appearing in magazines, on television, and all over social media (especially Instagram) as a must-have houseplant. You know them, you love them, and now there's a miniature version for your indoor garden! Meet Little Fiddle, a new dwarf variety from Costa Farms that tops out at about three feet tall and wide, less than half the size of a regular fiddle-leaf fig. Its more compact proportions enable Little Fiddle to add eye-catching lushness to your home without taking up a lot of precious space.
As popular as the regular fiddle-leaf fig trees have been, "not everyone has space for a big hulking tree in their home," says Justin Hancock of Costa Farms. He notes that while it's young, "Little Fiddle is perfect for desks and tabletops." The plant will grow slowly, but when it does reach its mature size, you may want to use it as a floor plant at that point.
Buy It: Little Fiddle-Leaf Ficus Lyrata Plant ($36, The Home Depot)
Wherever you place it, Little Fiddle will complement most home decor styles. Hancock says that these plants work especially well with modern and contemporary designs. They'll also easily fit into clean-looking Scandinavian-inspired layouts.
Similar to larger fiddle-leaf figs, Little Fiddle is relatively easy to take care of. Just make sure your plant gets plenty of natural light. If you have good lighting in a bathroom, try setting it near the window—it will love the extra humidity. Otherwise, make sure to water on a regular schedule, letting the top few inches of the soil dry out before watering again. And once in a while, dust off those broad leaves with a soft cloth. Hancock recommends repotting every two years or so and keeping the plant away from drafts to help your Little Fiddle thrive.
Comments