Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the past few years, big and bold fiddle-leaf fig trees have been absolutely everywhere, appearing in magazines, on television, and all over social media (especially Instagram) as a must-have houseplant. You know them, you love them, and now there's a miniature version for your indoor garden! Meet Little Fiddle, a new dwarf variety from Costa Farms that tops out at about three feet tall and wide, less than half the size of a regular fiddle-leaf fig. Its more compact proportions enable Little Fiddle to add eye-catching lushness to your home without taking up a lot of precious space.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Costa Farms

As popular as the regular fiddle-leaf fig trees have been, "not everyone has space for a big hulking tree in their home," says Justin Hancock of Costa Farms. He notes that while it's young, "Little Fiddle is perfect for desks and tabletops." The plant will grow slowly, but when it does reach its mature size, you may want to use it as a floor plant at that point.

Wherever you place it, Little Fiddle will complement most home decor styles. Hancock says that these plants work especially well with modern and contemporary designs. They'll also easily fit into clean-looking Scandinavian-inspired layouts.