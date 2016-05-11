The graceful, slightly arching boughs of weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) are what make this gorgeous indoor tree so popular. These beautiful plants also sport bright green, teardrop-shape leaves and smooth, charcoal gray bark on trunks that sometimes come braided. Weeping fig is available in almost any height; just keep it pruned to fit the desired room in your house. Weeping fig can throw a tantrum and start to drop its leaves when it experiences sudden changes to its environment, so be sure to keep it away from cold drafts and hot, dry air. The plants might also naturally drop a few leaves in the fall due to lowering light levels.

Light: Bright indirect exposure

Water: When soil is dry to the touch

Size: To 12 feet tall

