15 Indoor Trees that Instantly Spruce Up Any Space
Alii Ficus
Prized for its long, slender green leaves that gracefully dangle from the branches, ‘Alii’ ficus (Ficus binnendijkii) makes an outstanding indoor tree. Tougher than other ficus species that are popular as houseplants, ‘Alii’ tolerates a variety of light conditions and doesn’t shed leaves at the drop of a hat. Give it a try in your living room, bedroom, or office.
Light: Medium to bright indirect light
Water: Use room temperature water when soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 8 feet tall
Money Tree
Called money tree (Pachira aquatica) because it is reputed to bring good luck, this plant has a slender trunk that often comes braided. Over time, the trunk thickens and becomes more interesting and textural. The shiny, hand-shape leaves of this Mexico and South America native add a tropical feel to any decor. Although the leafy tree can rocket up to 60 feet tall outdoors, it stays compact when treated as a houseplant.
Light: Bright to medium indirect light
Water: Keep soil slightly moist
Size: To 5 feet tall
Weeping Fig
The graceful, slightly arching boughs of weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) are what make this gorgeous indoor tree so popular. These beautiful plants also sport bright green, teardrop-shape leaves and smooth, charcoal gray bark on trunks that sometimes come braided. Weeping fig is available in almost any height; just keep it pruned to fit the desired room in your house. Weeping fig can throw a tantrum and start to drop its leaves when it experiences sudden changes to its environment, so be sure to keep it away from cold drafts and hot, dry air. The plants might also naturally drop a few leaves in the fall due to lowering light levels.
Light: Bright indirect exposure
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 12 feet tall
Ponytail Palm
Need an indoor tree that doesn’t make you feel guilty when you go on vacation? Ponytail palm, (Beaucarnea recurvata) might be just what you need. That’s because this easy-care houseplant stores moisture in its bulbous base so it can go weeks without being watered. The plant is also prized for its cascading, straplike leaves that never seem to wilt, even in hot, dry conditions. Ponytail palm is a slow-growing plant, so if you want a tree size, buy the largest plant you can find. For best results, make sure ponytail palm won’t get fried by the direct sun (an east- or west-facing window is ideal).
Light: Bright indirect exposure
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 6 feet tall
Corn Plant
There’s no mystery about how corn plant (Dracaena fragrans 'Massangeana') came by its common name. The plant’s broad, dark-green leaves highlighted with a lime-green band down the center look a lot like sweet corn. However, it does have thick, cane-like stems as it grows. It’s a super easy houseplant that thrives in a wide range of light conditions (it can even be considered among indoor trees that don’t need much light). Fertilize corn plant with a little liquid fertilizer every two to three weeks during the spring and summer to keep its lush leaves looking their best.
Light: Low to bright indirect exposure
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 6 feet tall
Madagascar Dragon Tree
Here’s an indoor tree that matches any decor. Madagascar dragon tree (Dracaena marginata) produces narrow, grassy green leaves with red or pink margins. The plants come in a wide variety of forms including single stem, double braid, triple braid, and clump. Madagascar dragon tree is relatively carefree and can survive in dark corners, though it might lose some of its red coloring in dimmer light.
Light: Medium to bright indirect light
Water: When soil surface is dry
Size: To 6 feet tall
Fiddle-leaf Fig
The big, bold leaves of fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) never fail to grab attention. This impressive tree produces masses of gigantic, violin-shape, dark-green, waxy leaves. Because fiddle-leaf fig’s leaves are so broad, they do require an occasional dusting or shower to keep them shiny. It's the perfect indoor tree for large living rooms or entries.
Light: Medium to bright indirect light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 10 feet tall
Kentia Palm
The gold standard for indoor palms, kentia (Howea forsteriana) is a snap to grow and very tolerant of a wide range of indoor conditions. You’ll love its broad, dark-green fronds that will add elegance to any room in your home. Plus, kentia grows slowly so it won’t need pruning or repotting very often and it will live longer than other species. In general, these large indoor plants cost a bit more than other palms, but they are worth the extra expense.
Light: Medium to bright indirect exposure
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 12 feet tall
Yucca Cane
Hot, dry conditions are just right for yucca cane (Yucca elephantipes). A desert native, yucca cane is the perfect houseplant for forgetful owners. This handsome plant sports bright green, sword-shaped leaves on thick woody trunks; it’s slow growing so buy the tallest plant you can find. Fertilize once or twice a year to keep your plant in top form.
Light: Bright direct light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 8 feet tall
Schefflera
Commonly called umbrella plant, schefflera is a tropical shrub that’s easily trimmed into a tree shape. It develops handsome, bright green or variegated hand-shape foliage on graceful, upright branches. Available in standard and dwarf forms, there's a schefflera to fit in any size of room. In darker conditions, schefflera might get leggy and need some pruning to keep it compact. Inspect your plants every few weeks for pests such as spider mites, mealy bugs, or scale.
Light: Bright, slightly direct light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 6 feet tall
Rubber Tree
When it comes to decorating with indoor trees, the large, gorgeous green, bronze, or variegated leaves on rubber trees (Ficus elastica) will make a bold statement in any room of your house. These beauties are super easy to grow, but over time might become a bit leggy and require some minor pruning to encourage bushier growth.
Light: Bright indirect light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 8 feet tall
Norfolk Island Pine
Celebrate the holidays all year long with a Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla). Frequently sold as living Christmas trees in November and December, these pyramidal beauties make excellent indoor trees any time of year. Norfolk Island pine is a slow-growing tree and develops soft, dark green needles along its horizontal branches. Over time the lower branches might die back.
Light: Bright indirect exposure
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 8 feet tall
Fishtail Palm
Tall arching branches covered in triangular, corrugated blue-green leaves are what make fishtail palm (Caryota mitis) a must-have plant when decorating with indoor trees. Fishtail palm is a great choice for a bright location, such as a sunny kitchen, atrium, or family room. Like other palms, this large indoor plant likes to be watered when the surface of the soil feels dry, but because it’s a tough plant, it won’t complain if you occasionally forget to give it a drink.
Light: Bright direct light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch but can tolerate missed waterings
Size: To 10 feet tall
Majesty Palm
Instant impact! That’s what you get when you add a majesty palm (Ravenea rivularis) to any room of your home. These popular plants offer both style and grace in one package, producing elegant, arching fronds of bright green foliage. Majesty palms especially like a humid atmosphere so they are perfect for a bathroom or shower.
Light: Bright direct light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 6 feet tall
Lady Palm
Requiring less light than other palms, lady palm (Rhapis excelsa) is a multi stem species that develops thick branches of dark green, fingerlike fronds. Because lady palm is so adaptable, it works well in any room of the house; it's often used in offices and shopping malls where it thrives happily under interior lighting. Over time, this plant grows wider so you might need to repot every few years.
Light: Bright indirect light
Water: When soil is dry to the touch
Size: To 5 feet tall