One of the best indoor plant varieties, philodendron is very tolerant of dark interiors. This fast-growing vine works well in hanging baskets or can be trained to climb a small trellis or totem. Two newer varieties offer colorful foliage. The ‘Brasil’ variety has gorgeous gold-and-green variegated foliage, while ‘Micans’ sports purple flushed leaves with a satin-like texture.

Light: Low light or indirect light

Water: When the soil is dry to the touch

Size: Trailing stems can reach up to 8 feet

