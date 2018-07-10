How to Make a Trailing Plant Wall Hanger

Give a trailing houseplant somewhere to grow with this easy-to-make wall hanger. Smart wire clipping and bending is all it takes.

By Jenny Krane
July 10, 2018
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Trailing houseplants, if you've had them long enough, can become unruly and difficult to manage. The long stems can get stepped on or caught in the vacuum. Some houseplants are also poisonous if ingested, and having the long stems reaching toward the floor leaves them in-reach of kids and pets. Make this simple trailing plant wall hanger to keep your houseplant's stems growing upward and out of the way.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Cutting Wire
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Create Hanger Hook

Use a bolt cutter to cut the half circle off the plastic-coated wire hanger where the loop starts to twist, leaving about 1-1/2 inches of the straight edge. The length of the piece left varies by hanger. Use pliers to bend the remaining straight end of the wire hanger into a hook shape.

Step 2

Stretch Hangers

Stretch the hanger with your hands (think Cupid-style bow and arrow). The resulting shape will be a rounded diamond. Repeat process for as many pieces as desired.

Step 3

Add C Hooks and Hang

Attach a C hook to the wall and hang one hanger diamond with the hook end down and facing out. Repeat for as many columns of hangers needed. To fit more hangers into the space, alternate the heights of the C hooks so that the columns' diamonds fit together like a puzzle. Use the hook end of the hangers to add additional length. Continue hanging along wall to get desired height and width.

Step 4

Weave and Tie Plant in Place

Place the trailing plant below the wire structure and weave the long stems through the hangers, allowing it to have room to grow. Attach the stems to the wire hangers in a few places with plant ties so they will stay in place.

