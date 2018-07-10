How to Make a Trailing Plant Wall Hanger
Give a trailing houseplant somewhere to grow with this easy-to-make wall hanger. Smart wire clipping and bending is all it takes.
Trailing houseplants, if you've had them long enough, can become unruly and difficult to manage. The long stems can get stepped on or caught in the vacuum. Some houseplants are also poisonous if ingested, and having the long stems reaching toward the floor leaves them in-reach of kids and pets. Make this simple trailing plant wall hanger to keep your houseplant's stems growing upward and out of the way.
Comments