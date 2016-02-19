Fantastic Foliage Houseplants

Known for its showy foliage, iron-cross begonia gets its name from the brown markings on its leaves which resemble the Iron Cross displayed on shields during the Crusades. This old-fashioned plant doesn't mind being a little pot-bound, but try to stop it from completely drying out. If you see brown, crispy leaf edges, give the plant more humidity. However, if you see yellowing or browning leaves, cut back on the amount of water you give it. Keep this plant away from children and pets because if chewed, the roots and stems can cause painful irritation of the mouth, lips, or throat.

Name: Begonia masoniana

Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 65-75 degrees F.; keep soil evenly moist

Size: Up to 12 inches tall and wide

