Moth orchids are some of the least expensive, most common, and longest-blooming orchids widely available. In fact, one bloom spike can look great for four months or more. The flowers appear in shades of white, pink, red, green, yellow, orange, and purple.

How to Grow Them: Give moth orchids (Phalaenopsis selections) a spot in low, medium, or bright light and water weekly or every other week. Promote more and larger blooms by feeding moth orchids monthly with a fertilizer formulated for orchids. The plants do best in temperatures from 50 to 75°F.

Test Garden Tip: A drop in temperatures at night (usually by 10 to 15°F) helps encourage them to bloom. Try moving them to a cooler area of your home each night, like a basement.

