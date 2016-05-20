27 of the Easiest Houseplants You Can Grow

Peperomia
Peperomias are a diverse group of small, easy-care houseplants with waxy and often highly textured leaves. Red-edge peperomia has a narrow band of red surrounding a wide creamy leaf margin. Other peperomias we love include ripple peperomia, watermelon peperomia, baby rubber plant, and silverleaf peperomia.
Why We Love It: Its waxy, colorful foliage adds a splash of color in any room—without taking up a lot of space.
Name: Peperomia spp.
Growing Conditions: Low to medium light; 60-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 1 foot tall and wide
Note: This plant is poisonous if eaten or chewed on by dogs or cats.
Chinese Evergreen
This plant has great foliage; the leaves are punctuated with shades of silver, gray, or shades of green making Chinese evergreen an attractive choice to brighten low-light areas of your home. Take a cue from shopping mall plantings and use Chinese evergreen as a ground cover around an upright, treelike houseplant. Or you can let it grow alone on a tabletop or side table (red and gold varieties are especially stunning!).
Why We Love It: It's extra tough and has attractive leaves that can help brighten a room.
Name: Aglaonema commutatum
Growing Conditions: Low to medium light; 60-75°F; keep evenly moist
Size: To 3 feet tall and wide
Note: All parts of this plant are poisonous and can cause severe irritation of the lips, tongue, and throat if eaten or chewed by pets or children.
Grape Ivy
'Ellen Danica,' the variety of grape ivy pictured here is also called oakleaf ivy because its leaves are more deeply cut than other types of grape ivy. No matter what variety you choose, the tendrils on a vine of grape ivy will easily cling to a trellis or a stake (they can become one of the best large indoor plants for beginners if you have the patience to let them grow). Its shiny, deep green leaves also create a nice texture for an indoor hanging basket.
Why We Love It: Even though it's a vine, grape ivy has more of a mounding habit—so it's a perfect choice for lush, tidy-looking hanging baskets.
Name: Cissus rhombifolia
Growing Conditions: Medium light; 65-80°F; keep evenly moist
Size: To 6 feet as a vine
Norfolk Island Pine
Outdoors, a new tree can be a big investment, but easy indoor trees can be great houseplants for beginners. The secret to keeping Norfolk Island pine healthy indoors is to give it ample light and humidity. In low light, the lower branches may turn brown and fall off. If the air is too dry, it becomes a prime target for spider mites, a common houseplant pest.
Why We Love It: This tree is perfect for decorating for Christmas—or giving as a holiday gift. Outside the holidays, its soft texture adds a cozy feeling to any room.
Name: Araucaria heterophylla
Growing Conditions: Bright light; 60-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 10 feet tall and 5 feet wide
Fiddle Leaf Fig
Fiddle leaf fig is a beautiful tree (and one of the best large indoor plants for beginners) that gets its common name comes from the violin-shape outline of its leathery, deep green leaves. It tolerates low light well, though it may lose its lower leaves in dim spots. If your fiddle leaf fig grows too tall, prune stems back to the desired height, or start a new plant by air layering elongated shoots.
Why We Love It: This is one of the classiest-looking indoor trees thanks to its big leaves and the shape it forms as it grows.
Name: Ficus lyrata
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 65-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 15 feet tall and 5 feet wide
Dieffenbachia
Several closely related species share the common name of dieffenbachia, they've all got canelike stems and lush foliage variegated in green and white in common. Grow one by itself to for a tree appearance or several together in a single container for a shrubby look. One of the plant's common names, dumb cane, comes from the effect of the toxic sap that if eaten causes swelling and numbness in the mouth and throat.
Why We Love It: Its large, green-and-white leaves add a tropical look to any room of your home (and it's great for decorating decks and patios in the summer).
Name: Dieffenbachia spp.
Growing Conditions: Low to medium light; 60-80°F; keep evenly moist
Size: To 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Note: All parts of this plant are poisonous and can cause severe irritation of the lips, tongue, and throat if eaten or chewed by pets or children.
Snake Plant
Forgetful gardeners, you're in luck, because this easy succulent plant tolerates neglect extremely well. If you're only success so far has been with plastic houseplants, give snake plant a try. In addition to the tall form pictured here, shorter, bird's-nest forms are also available. All types withstand low light but appreciate brighter conditions. Just beware of overwatering, because snake plants like to be dry and can develop root rot if they get too much water or don't have proper drainage.
Why We Love It: It's nearly indestructible and has architectural, sword-shaped leaves
Name: Sansevieria trifasciata 'Laurentii'
Growing Conditions: Low to bright light; 60-85°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Philodendron
Heart-leaf philodendron is a durable foliage plant that has long been the backbone of indoor gardening and easy houseplants. It has pretty, heart-shape leaves and adapts well to low-light spots. It is often grown with stems trailing over the edge of bookshelves or large pieces of furniture.
Why We Love It: The climbing stems can attach to a moss pole or bark slab making it easy to create an upright tower of green.
Name: Philodendron hederaceum oxycardium
Growing Conditions: Low to bright light; 60-80°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: Trailing or climbing to 8 feet or more
Note: All parts of this plant are poisonous and can cause severe irritation of the lips, tongue, and throat if eaten or chewed by pets or children.
English Ivy
In many areas, English ivy is commonly grown as an outdoor ground cover, but it can be an easy-care houseplant too. Grow a pot of ivy on a mantel or shelf where its stems can trail down, or train them onto a topiary form. It's also exceptionally easy to start new plants: Simply cut off a 5-inch-long section of stem, remove the bottom leaves, and pot it up in moist soil. If you keep it moist, the cutting should root in a couple of weeks.
Here's a tip: Spider mites love to attack ivy. Help prevent them by periodically washing your ivy in the shower or bathtub with room-temperature water.
Why We Love It: It's a versatile vine plant with deep green or variegated leaves.
Name: Hedera helix
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 55-70°F; keep evenly moist
Size: Climbs or trails to 6 feet or more
Note: All parts of this plant are poisonous if eaten or chewed by pets or children.
ZZ Plant
Sometimes called eternity plant because it lasts so long, ZZ plant tolerates low light and neglect. The thick, fleshy leafstalks are so durable that you might even think it's plastic. While it's one of our favorite easy to grow houseplants, it does grow slowly, so purchase a large plant if you want a big specimen. Cut stems remain green and healthy in appearance for several weeks, even without water.
Why We Love It: This plant is so easy it's almost a challenge to kill it.
Name: Zamioculcas zamiifolia
Growing Conditions: Low to bright light; 60-75°F; allow the soil to dry between waterings
Size: 2-3 feet tall and wide
Note: This plant is poisonous if eaten or chewed on by children or pets.
Spider Plant
You may remember this from your grandmother's house; spider plants have been popular easy houseplants for years and are still popular today. Look for a number of varieties—from types with plain green leaves to others with foliage marked with cream or white stripes. They all make great hanging plants that easily develop plantlets at the ends of arching stems. These babies readily root in water or potting soil to start new plants.
Why We Love It: It offers tons of old-fashioned appeal and an easy-care nature.
Name: Chlorophytum comosum 'Vittatum'
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 60-75°F; keep the soil evenly moist
Size: To 1 foot tall and 2 feet wide
Arrowhead Vine
One of the most common easy houseplants, arrowhead vine gets its name from its distinct arrowhead-shape leaves (though you might see it sold as Nepthytis). Most have variegated foliage, but there are plenty of varieties to choose from; the leaves can be green with white markings or even bronzy-green with pink tones depending on the variety. Young plants form a mound about a foot high, but stems begin to vine as they mature, so you can grow them upright on a pole or let them trail in a hanging basket.
Why We Love It: The colorful leaves keep their variegation, even in low-light spots, so this is a top pick for dressing up just about any corner of your home.
Name: Syngonium podophyllum
Growing Conditions: Low to medium light; 60-75°F; keep evenly moist
Size: To 3 feet tall and wide
Note: All parts of this plant can cause irritation of the lips, tongue, and throat if eaten or chewed by pets or children.
Hoya
Usually, we buy hoyas for their fabulous foliage, but they can also be great indoor flowering plants for beginners. Also called wax plant, this species of hoya has waxy green leaves and fragrant pink flowers. Golden wax plant (pictured) adds creamy variegation to the plant's appeal. You can let the plant climb, train the stems onto a topiary, or allow them to trail in a hanging basket.
Why We Love It: Wax plant offers beautiful flowers (that are often powerfully fragrant). It's also a low-water plant, so it doesn't mind if you forget to water it from time to time.
Name: Hoya carnosa
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 55-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: Can climb or trail to 4 feet or more
Rubber Tree
An old-fashioned classic, rubber tree gets its name from the sticky, milky sap it exudes if injured. It can eventually grow into a large tree, but you can easily keep it shorter by pruning back long stems, causing it to branch into a multi-stemmed shrub. We consider it one of the best indoor plants for beginners because rubber trees are low-maintenance, and, aside from the occasional pruning, don't require much special care.
Why We Love It: Its big, dark green shiny leaves definitely make a statement. The older plants get, the larger they become—a good-sized rubber tree makes a big, dramatic accent in any room.
Name: Ficus elastica
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 60-80°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 8 feet tall and 4 feet wide
Note: The milky white sap may cause irritation to people with sensitive skin.
Dracaena
Some varieties of dracaena, such as 'Janet Craig' have solid green leaves. Others like 'Warneckii' have white, cream, gold or chartreuse stripes on their foliage. All dracaena form compact rosettes when they're young, but eventually they become striking plants with upright foliage. Dracaena tolerate low light, but produce better color in medium to bright light.
Why We Love It: It's a durable, upright plant with good-looking leaves.
Name: Dracaena deremensis
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 65-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 10 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Note: This plant is poisonous if eaten or chewed on by dogs.
Boston Fern
Boston fern's arching, lacy fronds make it well suited to hanging baskets or for display on a pedestal. Don't let its delicate appearance mislead you, though: Like most ferns, this tough plant that will live for decades if you keep it moist and give it moderate light and enough humidity. But if you don't want the added work of misting your fern or buying a humidifier, the 'Dallas' variety is more compact and tolerant of dry air.
Why We Love It: Boston ferns create a classic feel in any room. Their beautiful, arching fronds work well with any decorating style—but especially cottage and country.
Name: Nephrolepis exaltata
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 60-75°F; keep evenly moist
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Pothos
This low-maintenance houseplant is commonly called pothos or devil's ivy, and though it's often confused with heartleaf philodendron. Like philodendron, devil's ivy has heart-shape leaves and can be grown as a mounding tabletop plant, in a hanging basket, or trained upright on a pole. It's not fussy about how much light it gets, but the brighter the spot, the more variegation you'll see in the leaves.
Why We Love It: Devil's ivy is one of the more versatile houseplants you can grow. It looks great trailing out of a hanging basket, climbing up a pole or other structure, or just left to crawl over a tabletop or mantel.
Name: Epipremnum aureum 'Marble Queen'
Growing Conditions: Low to bright light; 60-75°F; keep the soil moderately dry
Size: Trailing plant 8 feet long
Note: All parts of this plant are poisonous and can cause severe irritation of the lips, tongue, and throat if eaten or chewed by pets or children.
Cast-Iron Plant
One of the toughest you can grow, cast-iron plant earned its name by withstanding neglect and tolerating low light, low humidity, and a wide range of temperatures. Look for a plant that's large enough for the space you want it to fill, because this easy-care houseplant grows slowly. You can also find some varieties that have white or yellow variegation on their leaves.
Why We Love It: This plant really lives up to its name: It's nearly indestructible.
Name: Aspidistra elatior
Growing Conditions: Low light; 45-85°F; keep evenly moist during active growth, barely moist in fall and winter
Size: To 2 feet tall and wide
Croton
Croton's gorgeous foliage will add more color to a room than any easy flowering houseplants. While this showy shrub survives in low light levels, its foliage shows the best color in bright spots. Its gold, pink, and orange tones glow when backlit from a sunny window. Wash the leaves occasionally to maintain their shine and keep it looking dramatic.
Why We Love It: Croton has beautiful, leathery leaves with exotic and colorful markings.
Name: Codiaeum variegatum pictum
Growing Conditions: Bright light; 60-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings
Size: To 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Note: This plant is poisonous and can make children or pets sick if they chew on it or eat it.
Jade Plant
If watering is an issue, jade plant may be for you. This slow grower can survive for decades if it has bright light and stays dry. It appreciates normal room temperatures during the growing season, but grows best if you keep it on the cool side and just moist enough to prevent leaves from shriveling through winter. Jades also grow well alongside cacti and other succulents (if you can keep a cactus alive, you can grow a jade plant!).
Why We Love It: It's a low-water, treelike plant with interesting, gnarly branches and succulent, fleshy leaves.
Name: Crassula ovata
Growing Conditions: Bright light; 65-75°F, 55°F in winter; keep moderately dry
Size: To 6 feet tall and 3 feet tall
Ponytail Palm
Despite its common name, this plant is a succulent rather than a true palm. Its graceful arching leaves are always attractive and its swollen trunk looks great, too. (The trunk holds moisture for the plant.) Keep your ponytail palm in a container only a couple of inches wider than its trunk base to control its size. It is sometimes sold as Nolina recurvata.
Why We Love It: Because the trunk actually stores moisture, ponytail palm can survive for long periods without watering.
Name: Beaucarnea recurvata
Growing Conditions: Bright light; 65-75°F, 50-55°F in winter; allow the soil to dry between waterings
Size: To 10 feet tall and 4 feet wide
Schefflera
Also commonly called umbrella tree, this plant offers glossy foliage with leaflets that radiate out from a central spoke, similar to the ribs of an umbrella. A close relative, dwarf schefflera (Schefflera arboricola) has smaller, thicker leaflets and shorter stems. Both are sometimes classified in the genus Brassaia.
Why We Love It: Its large glossy green leaves create instant tropical flair.
Name: Schefflera actinophylla
Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 60-75°F; keep the soil evenly moist
Size: To 8 feet tall and 6 feet wide
Crown of Thorns
Even when not in bloom, Crown of Thorns, makes an attractive houseplant because of its gray-green stems punctuated with small sharp thorns. The most common flower is red, but new varieties are available with cream, white, pink, or yellow flowers and fewer thorns. Crown of Thorns flowers (which are actually bracts that surround the plants tiny flowers) appear throughout the winter, making it an ideal plant for holiday decorating.
Why We Love It: As long as it gets enough light, this plant can take a lot of neglect.
Name: Euphorbia milii
Growing Conditions: Bright light; 60-75°F; cooler temps near 55 degrees F during the winter will promote increased flowering
Size: 18-24 inches tall
Calathea
Prized for its attractively mottled leaves, calathea, occasionally called prayer plant, makes a handsome addition to any room in your house. There are a number of varieties available, some with rose, white, or yellow leaves. Each one also has a different leaf pattern of colorful spots or blotches. In very warm, frost-free climates, calathea also can be grown outdoors in the landscape.
Why We Love It: This plant provides lots of color even when grown in low-light conditions.
Name: Calathea concinna
Growing Conditions: Low light; water every two to seven days; 65-75°F; avoid direct sunlight.
Size: 6-24 inches tall
Weeping Fig
The go-to plant for interior designers, weeping fig, produces quantities of shiny green leaves on delicately pendulous branches. They also are available in a braided form where several young trees have been trained together to form one spectacular trunk. Weeping figs can be grown outdoors in frost-free regions. In the North, they enjoy a summer vacation in a protected location outdoors.
Why We Love It: The braided trunk adds an extra architectural element.
Name: Ficus benjamina
Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light; allow the soil to dry out between waterings; 60-75°F; keep away from cold drafts
Size: 4-15 feet tall indoors
Note: Plants might drop leaves if moved to a different location but will recover with time.
Columnea
Often called goldfish plant because of its bright orange tubular blooms, Columnea has trailing branches that make it an ideal candidate for hanging baskets. The plants are easy to care for and have few insect or disease problems. Flowers appear in the spring and summer, but even when not in bloom the plant still looks great with rich, dark green foliage.
Name: Columnea gloriosa
Growing Conditions: Bright light; keep out of full sun; keep soil slightly moist during the summer and feed weekly with a weak liquid fertilizer; stop feeding during the winter and let the soil dry out slightly before watering; 60-75°F.
Size: 18-24 inches long; pinch occasionally to keep the plant compact
Succulents
Do you forget to water your houseplants? If so, consider growing succulents. These tough-as-nails plants place few demands on their owners. All they ask is for a sunny spot and an occasional sprinkle of water. Succulents come in a wide assortment of species and varieties, but two of our favorites include Flapjacks and Candelabra Tree. Both are architecturally interesting and will last for years with little attention from you.
Name: Flapjacks (Kalanchoe thyrsiflora); Candelabra Tree (Euphorbia similis)
Growing Conditions: Full sun; water every week to ten days during the summer; once a month in winter, 60-75°F.
Size: 1-4 feet tall
Note: Euphorbias have sharp spines. Keep the plants out of reach of children.