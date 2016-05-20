27 of the Easiest Houseplants You Can Grow

Peperomias are a diverse group of small, easy-care houseplants with waxy and often highly textured leaves. Red-edge peperomia has a narrow band of red surrounding a wide creamy leaf margin. Other peperomias we love include ripple peperomia, watermelon peperomia, baby rubber plant, and silverleaf peperomia.

Why We Love It: Its waxy, colorful foliage adds a splash of color in any room—without taking up a lot of space.

Name: Peperomia spp.

Growing Conditions: Low to medium light; 60-75°F; allow the soil surface to dry between waterings

Size: To 1 foot tall and wide

Note: This plant is poisonous if eaten or chewed on by dogs or cats.