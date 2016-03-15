Among the easiest flowering houseplants you can grow, African violets bloom several times a year with little effort from you. They come in hundreds of varieties, some with variegated foliage or ruffled or white-edged blooms. African violet likes warm conditions and filtered sunlight, but avoid getting water on the fuzzy leaves; it causes ugly brown spots.

Why We Love It: In a bright window, this plant will bloom almost constantly. It's fun to collect several different varieties with all sorts of flower colors and shapes.

Botanical Name: Saintpaulia ionantha

Growing Conditions: Medium to bright light; 65-75°F; keep soil evenly moist

Size: To 8 inches tall and 16 inches wide

Buy It: African Violet, $5.66, Walmart