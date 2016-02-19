These Are the 14 Best Houseplants for Your Bedroom

You might already have houseplants adding color and life to the rest of your home, but they can dress up a bedroom, too. Scientific studies have shown that the presence of plants can reduce stress and increase productivity, which can help make your space the perfect environment in which to unwind after a long day. There's a wide selection of plants perfect for bedrooms, including low-maintenance varieties.

Test Garden Tip: Avoid overwatering. More plants die from too much moisture than the other way around. Keep a plastic or ceramic plant saucer below the plant, taking care that no moisture will damage carpet or wood surfaces, but never let your houseplant sit in standing water.