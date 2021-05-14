9 Colorful Plants That Will Thrive on Your Balcony

Succulents make easy-to-care-for houseplants, but they also can be excellent balcony plants, especially if you live in warmer climates. Two groups in particular that thrive in outdoor containers are sedums and sempervivums, also known as hens and chicks. Over-watering succulents can cause them rot, so make sure to water about once per month or when the soil is dry. In the winter, or whenever temperatures get to the freezing point, simply take your containers indoors if you'd like to help your succulents survive from season to season.

Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained-soil

Size: Under 6 inches tall, 6 to 12 inches tall, and 1 to 3 feet tall

Zones: 3-10

