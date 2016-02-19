This selection really caught our eye. A small-flowering variety, it offers orange-red petals with a white central stripe and dark veins.

Name: Hippeastrum 'Santos'

Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings

Size: To 24 inches tall

Why We Love It: It has a bit more charm than a lot of the big-bloom types, and the striped petals are quite eye-catching.