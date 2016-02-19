Varieties of Amaryllis for Your Home
Santos
This selection really caught our eye. A small-flowering variety, it offers orange-red petals with a white central stripe and dark veins.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Santos'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: It has a bit more charm than a lot of the big-bloom types, and the striped petals are quite eye-catching.
Benfica
It's hard not to love the large (8 inches wide), dark red flowers of 'Benfica.' The deep red petals make this variety one of our favorites for the holidays, and they'll definitely captivate your guests if you include them in a Christmas centerpiece.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Benfica'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 36 inches tall
Why We Love It: The cranberry-red blooms remind us of velvet, and their large size makes them showstoppers.
Temptation
'Temptation' takes the prize for most intricate flowers. The white blooms are narrowly edged in red and have a crimson stripe up the center of each petal. And if you look closely, you'll see tiny pink and red dots sprinkled from the stripe to the edge.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Temptation'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: The bloom looks like it has different color patterns each time you see it.
Buy It: 1 Large Bulb, $19.95, Amazon
Red Nymph
Single-flowered amaryllis, which have six petals, are lovely and elegant. But some of the newer double types, such as 'Red Nymph,' are even more extraordinary. With double the regular number of petals (or more), 'Red Nymph' is a showstopper as a centerpiece or included in a bouquet.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Red Nymph'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 20 inches tall
Why We Love It: Each scarlet-red bloom looks like a giant rose and can measure 8 inches across.
Monaco
There's no shortage of red amaryllis to choose from. While varieties like 'Benfica' offer deep, rich colors, others, like 'Monaco,' are a brighter, more fiery red. 'Monaco' also has a few streaks of white and a pale yellow-green center that helps the radiant red stand out even more.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Monaco'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 28 inches tall
Why We Love It: The big, bright red flowers are full of holiday cheer.
Samba
No matter how cold winter gets, one look at stunning 'Samba' will make your heart dance. This beautiful amaryllis has bold red flowers with a white star in the center and delicate white edges. Each bloom can span 6 inches across.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Samba'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: The crisp white markings give this variety a fresh look.
Popov
Think of 'Samba' in reverse and you get 'Popov.' Each dramatic bulb blooms with white petals speckled and streaked with light red.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Popov'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: It's one of the boldest, most dramatic amaryllis available.
Naranja
With its intense red-orange color, 'Naranja' is a pretty departure from traditional holiday colors. The big blooms have a rich, satiny appearance and last a long time.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Naranja'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: Its slight orange tint sets it apart from the traditional red amaryllis.
Fantasy
Add festive spirit to your holiday decor with bold, beautiful 'Fantasy' amaryllis. This eye-catching cultivar has white blooms stunningly streaked with red and pink, almost like a candy cane.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Fantasy'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: It's a fun novelty plant—no two blooms are exactly alike.
Stargazer
Like the beautiful lily of the same name, 'Stargazer' amaryllis bears large blooms with a white central star. This variety tends to look similar to 'Samba,' but usually the star in the center of 'Stargazer' is more pronounced.
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: The white center stands out against the red flowers, making it one of the most stunning amaryllis we've seen.
Nymph
Like 'Red Nymph,' this amaryllis variety is a favorite for its peony-like flowers. Instead of solid red, 'Nymph's' petals are creamy white with light streaks of red and pink.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Nymph'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: The soft-colored, petal-rich flowers look almost like roses in full bloom.
Buy It: 1 Large Bulb, $18.95, Leafari
Ice Queen
'Ice Queen' is a showstopper in bloom. Its big, double pure-white flowers have a magical quality like giant snowflakes. Plant 'Ice Queen' by itself or grow it with rich red varieties for an amazing holiday display.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Ice Queen'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: The large blooms last a long time and the white color fits well with any color scheme.
Aphrodite
This beautiful amaryllis offers double white blooms brushed with shades of orange-red.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Aphrodite'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 36 inches tall
Why We Love It: The ruffled petals and interesting red brushmarks remind us of fireworks. It's a perfect festive holiday display.
Picotee
This distinctive amaryllis offers clean white flowers with a thin red edge. It's a classic among hybrid amaryllis.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Picotee'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 36 inches tall
Why We Love It: Its flowers have an old-world charm and it's a profuse bloomer.
Ludwig Dazzler
Grow 'Ludwig Dazzler' and you'll be sure to have a white Christmas. This magnificent variety produces pure-white flowers that stand proud atop 30-inch-tall stems.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Ludwig Dazzler'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: You can't go wrong with white flowers; they look good anywhere and with anything. Try 'Ludwig Dazzler' with a red-and-white poinsettia for an amazing holiday show.
Calgary
We adore the pure white petals and warm golden-green heart of 'Calgary'.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Calgary'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 36 inches tall
Why We Love It: The pure-white flowers are among the most elegant amaryllis we know of.
Novella
It's tough not to fall for the pure pink blooms of this large-flowering amaryllis.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Novella'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: The soft pink color works well with modern decor and is a fun contrast to red and green holiday decorations.
Apple Blossom
One of the most popular amaryllis, 'Apple Blossom' features soft pink flowers striped with white. The large blooms are 8 inches wide.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Apple Blossom'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 26 inches tall
Why We Love It: The soft pink feathering on the white flowers makes one of the most graceful, elegant holiday plants.
Peach Parfait
If the bold blooms of 'Naranja' aren't your thing, try 'Peach Parfait'. This beauty offers soft orange-peach petals stippled with white. Its soft color is perfect for country color schemes.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Peach Parfait'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: Its peachy tones blend well with a variety of colors, especially whites and pinks.
Sumatra
This hybrid has a bit of wild amaryllis in its bloodlines as you can tell from the exotic blooms.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Sumatra'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love It: The bold blooms look like orchids.
La Paz
Wow! Like 'Sumatra', this hybrid amaryllis creates an eye-catching display with its red-and-green striped flowers. It's a profuse bloomer, too.
Name: Hippeastrum 'La Paz'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 30 inches tall
Why We Love it: The blooms are so interesting, your friends will look close to see if the plant is real!
Chico
With its spidery blooms and red-and-green color scheme, 'Chico' is sure to attract attention. This easy-growing variety is a great cut flower, too.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Chico'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: It's a fun change from the traditional large-flower amaryllis.
Grandeur
Looking like a combination of the old-fashioned large-flowering amaryllis and the newer spidery types, 'Grandeur' offers pointy scarlet star-shape flowers striped with green.
Name: Hippeastrum 'Grandeur'
Growing Conditions: Bright light; allow the potting mix to dry between waterings
Size: To 24 inches tall
Why We Love It: The star-shape flowers are a perfect fit for holiday decor.