Staghorn Fern
This plant draws attention for two reasons: their namesake forked fronds that look a bit like antlers and their unique growth. Staghorns are epiphytes, which means that in nature they grow on other plants. This means we don't need to pot them in soil. Instead, use them as statement-making displays, like mounted on boards hung on the wall. Water them like you would air plants, by misting them or soaking their roots in water.
Name: Platycerium bifurcatum
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity
Size: to 3 feet tall and wide
Maidenhair Fern
Maidenhairs have a reputation for being somewhat challenging to grow indoors. That's because they love lots of moisture—water and humidity. So if you are a serial overwaterer, this is the plant for you. Throw in a daily misting or two, and these ferns will reward you with fine-textured fronds on long, black, wiry stems.
Name: Adiantum raddianum
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity
Size: to 2 feet tall and wide
Lemon Button Fern
This plant is cute as a button with its tiny, golden-green, rounded leaflets (that give it the namesake buttonlike appearance). Those long, arching fronds work well in hanging baskets or a tabletop terrarium. The unfussy fern lends lushness to any decorating style.
Name: Nephrolepis cordifolia 'Lemon Button'
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity
Size: to 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide
Kangaroo Paw Fern
Shiny, dark green fronds grow into an unkempt mound reminiscent of Medusa's hair. Native to Australia, this fern got its name from its long leaves, similar to kangaroos' large feet. Like rabbit's foot fern, it features thick rhizomes that may creep down the sides of its container.
Name: Microsorium diversifolium
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and average humidity
Size: to 2 feet tall and wide
Crocodile Fern
The straplike, bright green leaves (called fronds on ferns) have a decidedly reptilian, scaly look that doesn't align with what most people picture as a fern. Its fronds also explain its common name. Crocodile ferns make quite a statement when full grown, often reaching 2-3 feet long.
Name: Microsorium musifolium 'Crocodyllus'
Growing Conditions: medium to low light and high humidity
Size: to 3 feet tall and wide
Rabbit's Foot Fern
This beauty features dark green, fine-texture, dainty-looking fronds and fuzzy rootlike stems (rhizomes) that creep down the side of its pot or along the soil. Grayish white hairs cover the rhizomes that inspired the common name. Show off (or even pet) those rhizomes by growing it in hanging planters.
Name: Humata tyermanii
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity
Size: to 2 feet tall and wide
Bird's Nest Fern
Leathery fronds with wavy edges radiate from the center of the plant to create a striking vase shape that vaguely resembles a nest. Because these ferns love high humidity, they are great plants to grow in your bathroom, if you have a window providing plenty of indirect light.
Name: Asplenium nidus
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity
Size: to 5 feet tall and wide (but usually 1-2 feet indoors)
Silver Brake Fern
We love the two-tone foliage on this eye-catching plant, which also goes by the names silver lace fern and slender brake ferns. Each frond has several slender leaflets with a pale silvery strip down the middle. The leaflets also have crested (or branched) tips. Keep this moisture-loving fern happy by never letting the soil completely dry out between waterings.
Name: Pteris cretica 'Mayi'
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity
Size: to 2 feet tall and wide
Cotton Candy Boston Fern
Boston ferns make excellent houseplants because they aren't too picky about anything beyond getting regular watering and some bright, indirect light. They have course-texture fronds and can get quite large at maturity. Some varieties stay small (like 'Cotton Candy', shown here, that we love for its extra-fine, feathery fronds).
Name: Nephrolepis exaltata ‘Cotton Candy’
Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and average humidity
Size: to 1 foot tall and wide