Leathery fronds with wavy edges radiate from the center of the plant to create a striking vase shape that vaguely resembles a nest. Because these ferns love high humidity, they are great plants to grow in your bathroom, if you have a window providing plenty of indirect light.

Name: Asplenium nidus

Growing Conditions: medium to bright light and high humidity

Size: to 5 feet tall and wide (but usually 1-2 feet indoors)

