5 Indoor Succulent Kits to Grow (and Show Off) Your Favorite Tiny Houseplants
Succulents and cacti are a popular houseplant choice for many plant parents, whether you're just beginning your gardening journey or you're an expert on all things green. Usually, if you're in the market for a new cactus or succulent, you'll head to your local shop or favorite online retailer and get some new plants that are potted and ready to grow. But that's not the only way to add to your collection; you can really show off your horticultural skills by purchasing an indoor succulent kit that includes all the items you need to grow your own houseplants.
Some of these options have you starting from seeds to plant in a pot, and others have already grown succulents that you arrange in a terrarium, so you can choose the option that's a perfect match for your abilities. The growing process may seem a little daunting, but don't worry. Each one of these kits comes complete with the necessary seeds or plants, soil, fertilizer, a pot or dome, and easy-to-follow instructions.
- Succulent and Cactus Kit: Deluxe Succulent & Cactus Kit ($54, Etsy)
- DIY Succulent Terrarium: DIY Terrarium Kit ($68, The Sill)
- Indoor Cactus and Succulent Seed Starter Kit: Cactus Succulent Seed Starter Kit ($30, Amazon)
- The DIY Cactus Dome: The Cactus Dome DIY Kit (from $68, Etsy)
- Succulent and Cactus Seed Kit: Succulent & Cactus Seed Kit for Planting ($30, Walmart)
One of the best parts about succulents and cacti is that many are easy to grow and forgiving if you forget about watering them for a while. However, these plants do love the sunlight, so make sure to place yours in a sunny spot. Because all of these kits feature smaller containers, they're easy to move around from room to room in your home. Below, you'll find five kits to shop now and get growing.
Related Items
Succulent and Cactus Kit
If you'd like to grow several separate plants, check out this grow kit. It includes four ceramic pots with drainage holes, four bamboo saucers, three cactus seeds, three succulent seeds, four plant markers, peat moss pellets, perlite, a nutrition pack, and a growing guide. (What else could you possibly need?) The seeds vary by availability, but some of the possible options include: blue candle cactus, fishhook barrel cactus, golden barrel cactus, desert spoon succulent, sacahuista succulent, and soaptree succulent.
Buy It: Deluxe Succulent & Cactus Kit ($54, Etsy)
DIY Succulent Terrarium
Yes, you can create a professional-looking terrarium with your own hands. This option features six assorted succulents (all 2.5 inches in diameter), cacti mix, lava rocks and sand, and a glass bowl that's 10 inches in diameter. The Sill offers a complete succulent care guide that you can download to help you care for your new succulents.
Buy It: DIY Terrarium Kit ($68, The Sill)
Indoor Cactus and Succulent Seed Starter Kit
Another kit that you'll be able to grow your plants from seeds is this version. Each package comes with four packets of non-GMO seeds, four soil disks, pruning shears, four burlap grow bags, and four bamboo plant markers. As an extra special touch, the indoor planter that comes with each purchase also doubles as a gift box that measures 7 X 7 X 4 inches. One buyer calls it the "perfect indoor cactus grow kit" and gives it a 5-star rating. "This is a great gift idea for your favorite gardener or a beginner," they write.
Buy It: Cactus Succulent Seed Starter Kit ($30, Amazon)
The DIY Cactus Dome
Whether you prefer the look of a terrarium or want more instant gratification than starting succulents from seeds, this is an excellent option. There are several different options of kits to buy. The complete DIY kit includes: four plants (cacti and haworthia), organic soil, lava rocks, activated charcoal, landscaping fabric, pebbles, and stones. The other purchasing choices include the above items and an option to buy with plant food, another that includes a terrarium tool, and a deluxe kit that includes everything. A pleased customer gives their purchase a 5-star rating and writes, "Great kit! Nice variety of plants, plenty of materials, easy to put together. Well packed using mostly recyclable packaging. I may need another!"
Buy It: The Cactus Dome DIY Kit (from $68, Etsy)
Succulent and Cactus Seed Kit
Another from-seed choice is this version. Each purchase includes four small planters with saucers, plant markers, one cactus seed mix, one succulent seed mix, peat pellets, perlite soil, a kelp nutrition pack, and printed instructions. As one of the more affordable versions on the list, it's a great kit to purchase to get your child into gardening.
Buy It: Succulent & Cactus Seed Kit for Planting ($30, Walmart)