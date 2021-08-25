5 Indoor Succulent Kits to Grow (and Show Off) Your Favorite Tiny Houseplants

The DIY Cactus Dome

Whether you prefer the look of a terrarium or want more instant gratification than starting succulents from seeds, this is an excellent option. There are several different options of kits to buy. The complete DIY kit includes: four plants (cacti and haworthia), organic soil, lava rocks, activated charcoal, landscaping fabric, pebbles, and stones. The other purchasing choices include the above items and an option to buy with plant food, another that includes a terrarium tool, and a deluxe kit that includes everything. A pleased customer gives their purchase a 5-star rating and writes, "Great kit! Nice variety of plants, plenty of materials, easy to put together. Well packed using mostly recyclable packaging. I may need another!"

Buy It: The Cactus Dome DIY Kit (from $68, Etsy)