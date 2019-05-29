23 Creative DIY Indoor Hanging Plant Holders
Wood Bowl Hanging Planter
This wood bowl hanging planter will add an earthy vibe to your space. The clean aesthetic of this indoor hanging plant holder works in any style of room and can host a variety of plants. Flowers, succulents or cacti will feel right at home in this rustic display.
Hanging Macramé Plant Holder
Macramé hanging plant holders are making a comeback—and for good reason. These indoor hanging plant holders can be super easy to make and exude an effortless vibe that everyone loves. Create your own colorful or neutral macramé hanging plant holder in as little as just five simple steps.
Hanging Orchid Planter
This DIY hanging plant holder is a true stunner. The combination of moss, groundcover sedum, and bright orchids in a metal planter creates a romantic vibe. Although it may look complex, this hanging plant holder can be made in less than an hour.
Modular Cylinder Planters
Lightweight and gorgeously glossy, these cylinders are a showstopper when tied together to create a DIY hanging plant holder. You can get Fiori decor cylinders in eight colors and connect them with metal cording. Choose a variety of succulents and greenery to create a truly unique hanging plant holder that easily enhances the beauty of any space.
Coatrack Hanging Garden
This coatrack hanging garden is indoor gardening innovation at its finest. Gather a collection of terrariums and air plants and hang them from the pegs on your wall-mounted coatrack for an original hanging plant holder arrangement. Genius.
Air Plant Hanging Terrariums
Less is more—and these glass hanging air plant holders prove it. Make a subtle statement by placing pretty air plants in small terrariums. Suspend them from the ceiling or a window frame, letting light stream through the glass and enhance their beauty. It doesn’t get more elegant—or simple—than these DIY hanging plant holders.
Hanging Prism Pot Holder
Embrace geometric style with this hanging prism plant holder. The funky shape of this indoor hanging plant holder creates a unique design that’s sure to turn heads. This hanging plant holder is perfect for more modern spaces where a dash of metallic finish can really shine.
DIY Teardrop Plant Hanger
Talk about a unique hanging plant pot holder! Perfect for bigger, trailing varieties like ivy or philodendron, this curvy hanging plant holder will leave an impression on everyone.
Air Plant Mobile
Obsessed with air plants? We are too. These low-maintenance plants are the ideal star for DIY hanging plant holders. Place air plants in twine balls and hang them from an embroidery hoop, creating a funky hanging air plant holder that brings life to an empty corner of your home.
Air Plant Octopus
Looking to incorporate a beach vibe into your home? This air plant octopus is a creative and simple hanging air plant holder idea that will give you that aquatic accent you’re craving. In just an hour, you’ll have a trendy macramé hanging plant holder perfect for filling a corner of a room or hanging as a centerpiece above a table. Either way, you’ll love this unique display.
Brass Air Plant Holder
These are the ultimate hanging air plant holders. With a subtly shiny brass finish and sleek modern shape, we're on board with this high-end finish. Dangling these mini indoor hanging plant holders from a floating barnwood shelf creates the perfect blend of casual sophistication.
Geometric Hanging Planter
Dress up plain wooden planters with a simple stripe of paint for modern hanging plant pots. Attach rope to a bundle of the wooden planters and hang from an indoor plant hanger.
Kokedama Hanging Ball
People are going nuts over kokedama lately, and we’re gladly jumping on the kokedama train, too. This Japanese growing technique grows plants from a ball of soil covered with moss, and makes for a one-of-a-kind hanging plant holder. Wrap your kokedama ball with twine or colorful macrame for a splash of color, and use this to suspend your ball from the ceiling. This indoor hanging plant holder is a striking display that’s likely to be a conversation starter, too.
Wood Slice Air Plant Hanger
These hanging air plant holders are perfect for the minimalist nature lover. Spindly air plants shine when held by bright copper pipe hangers against a natural wood backdrop. The wood slices will stand out against a neutral wall and will add a rustic vibe to your space.
Editor's Tip: Copper is toxic to air plants. Coat the copper with sealant prior to displaying the air plants to avoid killing the plants.
Hanging Succulent Ball
Take your hanging basket game to a whole new level with this beautiful hanging succulent ball. Ideal for the avid succulent lover, this hanging plant holder requires a wide variety of succulents to fill the orb. Soak the display in water for 10 minutes to give the plants a good watering, and let the ball dry out between waterings.
Air Plant Pipe Shelf
These air plant holders are perfect for someone who likes to keep things simple. The crisp white shelf and cylinders get a bit of shine with bronze stripes. Vary size and type of air plant for an interesting (and live!) piece of wall art.
L-Angle Plant Shelf
If you’re looking for a way to sneak some greenery into a tight space, these are the hanging plant holders for you. These L-angle plant shelves are simplicity at its finest. Keep them in their naturally distressed wood state, or paint them white to match a more modern space. Place a variety of small houseplants on the shelves, or mix in a few picture frames or small decorative objects.
Barn Wood Plant Holder
We want to find space for this adorable hanging plant holder in every room! Simply drill holes into a piece of reclaimed barn wood (make sure your holes are sized to hold mini terra cotta pots) and fill the pots with plants of your choice. We stained our shelf with a darker wood finish.
Ring Plant Holder
This hanging plant pot holder couldn’t be easier. Simply gather a drill, a driver, a metal plant ring, and a plant of your choice. Once you’ve screwed the metal ring into a wall, the plant will look like it's floating, creating an effortlessly beautiful illusion.
Hanging Rope Planter
This hanging rope planter channels a boho and modern farmhouse vibe at the same time. Using materials you likely already have tucked away at home—rope and wood—this hanging plant pot holder is easy to make. We created this project with room for three pots, but you can cut the wood to fit as many plants as you'd like, as long as the rope can hold its weight. Take the pots out of the hanger to water them—give them a soak in the sink and let them drain before placing them in the shelf.
Hanging Wooden Shelf Vertical Garden
If your space is always overflowing with plants, this indoor hanging plant holder is your attractive solution. Made with just wooden boards and rope, this clean houseplant display can hold as many as 16 pots—and looks best with a variety of plants! Gather all of the pots cluttering your space and create this gorgeous hanging plant pot holder. Make sure to leave enough room between the boards for your plants to grow.
Paint Can Garden
Think twice the next time you toss empty paint cans—they could make the perfect hanging plant pots! Use wooden boards, metal cleats, and wood screws to create this DIY hanging plant holder. Mount the boards on a wall of your choosing, indoors or outdoors. Dress the paint cans up with a splash of color before hanging them on the cleats. We used our hanging plant holder for a fresh herb garden, but a variety of houseplants can thrive in this display.
Air Plant Frame
Cover your walls in living art with this air plant frame. This unique indoor hanging plant holder combines an ornate frame, chicken wire, and air plants to create a whimsical piece of wall decor that is unexpected.