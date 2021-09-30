9 Indoor Ceramic Planters from Amazon, All Under $50

Gold and Gray Ceramic Indoor Planters

Mixing metals, such as silver and gold, makes a stylish statement, and these planters are a stylish way to embrace the trend. The smaller gold pot is 5.4 X 5.2 inches, and the larger gray version is 6.7 X 6.1 inches. Each one has a drainage hole, and the pair has an almost perfect 5-star rating from nearly 2,900 ratings. One person, who rates it 5 out of 5 stars, writes that it's "A must have for indoor plants." They add that "I love these so much I bought another set for my daughter-in-law. These planters are so beautiful. I feel calm when I look at them."