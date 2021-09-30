9 Indoor Ceramic Planters from Amazon, All Under $50
While you're decorating your home for fall with mums, pumpkins, and harvest wreaths, it's also the perfect time to buy a new houseplant or two. Even if your home is already filled with plants, there's always space for a few more. Plus, with winter fast approaching, the plants will boost your mood when the weather outdoors is cold and dreary. And while you're shopping for new houseplants, you're going to need some new pots to put them in, too. These stylish ceramic planters from Amazon will make beautiful additions to your indoor garden.
- White Patterned Ceramic Indoor Planters: La Jolíe Muse Ridged Planters
- Blue Glazed Ceramic Indoor Planters: Le Tauci Cylindrical Planters
- Natural Indoor Planter Ceramic with Stand: La Jolíe Muse Modern Pot with Stand
- Neutral Face Ceramic Indoor Planters: Quoowiit Head Plant Pots
- Light Pink Ceramic Indoor Planters: Potey Minimalist Plant Pots
- Sand Textured Ceramic Indoor Planters: La Jolíe Muse Sand Planter Sets
- Terracotta and White Ceramic Indoor Planter: D'vine Dev Cylinder Round Planter Pot
- Coral Crosshatch Ceramic Indoor Planter: Rivet Rustic Stoneware Plant Pot
- Gold and Gray Ceramic Indoor Planters: La Jolíe Muse Garden Planters
The planters on this list come in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles, so there are options to fit your aesthetic and your houseplant. The majority of these items are very affordable, with the most expensive option being a set of three planters retailing for $47 (that's less than $16 each!). Many of these products also have hundreds and even thousands of 5-star reviews, so you can rest assured you're purchasing quality products. Whether you're looking for a home for your favorite succulent or your brand new fiddle-leaf fig, you'll find the perfect indoor planter for your houseplant here.
Related Items
White Patterned Ceramic Indoor Planters
There's nothing wrong with a simple white planter, but adding some texture to the classic shade definitely makes it a much more interesting piece. The large pot is 6.6 X 5.5 inches, and the smaller version is 4.7 X 4.1 inches. They have a glossy finish and feature a drainage hole at the bottom. You can also purchase the pair in black.
Blue Glazed Ceramic Indoor Planters
These beautiful blue planters deserve to be showcased as centerpieces. (They also come in white if neutral is more your style.) This trio includes a small pot that's 5.7 X 4.9 inches, a medium that's 6.9 X 6.3 inches, and a large planter that's 8.3 X 7.5 inches. Each one has a drainage hole and also includes a plug in case you want to use these as decorative outer planters to hide a plain pot you can swap out whenever you like. With the set of three selling for just $47, it will be tough to find a better deal.
Natural Indoor Planter Ceramic with Stand
This modern planter, which has a drainage hole, comes in two sizes: a medium that's 7.3 X 5.6 inches and a large that's 9 X 9.3 inches. The pot features a hand-painted white and sand-colored dot-line pattern and sits on a sturdy wood stand. It's a perfectly affordable piece of decor for your at-home office.
Neutral Face Ceramic Indoor Planters
You're sure to garner plenty of compliments with these contemporary pots. The small version with the pout is 4.7 X 4.7 X 3.9 inches, and the larger version featuring the earrings is 7.5 X 6.1 X 4.7 inches. Each one has a drainage hole at the bottom and comes with a silicone plug. The duo would be a fun and unique gift for your favorite plant parent.
Light Pink Ceramic Indoor Planters
Add some pretty pastels to your space with this set that comes in light link and light blue. The glossy cylinders feature a drainage hole and come in two sizes: the small that's 4.5 X 5.3 inches and the large that's 5.7 X 6.5 inches. One happy buyer gives the duo a 5-star rating and writes, "This is probably the best deal you can get for two super well built planters! I am super happy with them and will probably end up ordering more!"
Sand Textured Ceramic Indoor Planters
These textured planters come in three shades: sandy beige, slate gray, and terracotta. The smaller size, which has a grooved tree bark pattern, is 4.6 X 4.6 inches and the bigger one, which features a pattern that looks like leaf veins, is 5.7 X 5.5 inches.
Terracotta and White Ceramic Indoor Planter
This top-rated planter has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from almost 3,500 reviews. It's available in four sizes, from extra-small to large, in seven shades, including this two-toned option. Each planter features a drainage hole, and comes with a matching saucer, mesh drainage net, and a protective scratch pad. One buyer, who gives the top-rated pot a 5-star review, writes that they've been growing bonsai trees for more than 40 years and that this is the "best bonsai pot ever!"
Coral Crosshatch Ceramic Indoor Planter
Another option with thousands of positive reviews is this etched pot that has a drainage hole. It comes in six sizes, from extra-small to extra-large, and is available in three colors: coral, bronze, and silver. One person who gives the planter a 5-star rating writes that the item exceeded their expectations. "I purchased this plant holder to replant an orchid, and I am so happy I did," they write. "This makes the flower look like a million bucks."
Gold and Gray Ceramic Indoor Planters
Mixing metals, such as silver and gold, makes a stylish statement, and these planters are a stylish way to embrace the trend. The smaller gold pot is 5.4 X 5.2 inches, and the larger gray version is 6.7 X 6.1 inches. Each one has a drainage hole, and the pair has an almost perfect 5-star rating from nearly 2,900 ratings. One person, who rates it 5 out of 5 stars, writes that it's "A must have for indoor plants." They add that "I love these so much I bought another set for my daughter-in-law. These planters are so beautiful. I feel calm when I look at them."