How to Plant Amaryllis in a Pot for Gorgeous Blooms This Winter

Whether you receive a bulb as a holiday gift or decide to treat yourself, you'll soon have supersize flowers to brighten up your home. All you need to do is follow our step-by-step instructions for growing these beautiful plants in a container of your choice.

By BH&G Garden Editors
Updated December 22, 2019
Greg Scheidemann

We're used to seeing amaryllis around the holidays, when these huge bulbs show up in stores everywhere. They're a popular gift because they're easy to grow and they produce beautiful flowers during the winter months. While these bulbs can grow without any water or soil if they're waxed, planting them in a pot is one way to get them to flower year after year. While a single bulb can produce several huge flowers, you can maximize the show by planting three bulbs of the same variety in one pot, or mix and match a few different varieties.

Editor's Tip: Keep amaryllis flowers out of direct sun and in temperatures between 55° and 70° F to help them last longer.

  • Working time 20 mins
  • Start to finish 20 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Planting, Planting
What you need

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Prep The Pot and Soil

Cover the drainage hole with a square of mesh screen to keep soil from escaping. Place potting mix in a tub and sprinkle with lukewarm water. Stir the soil and water together until the mixture is moist but not soggy. 

Step 2

Add Soil To Container

Fill the container halfway with damp potting mix. Don't pack down the soil as you go. Only filling halfway makes it easier to place the bulb at the right height.

Step 3

Place Bulb

Nestle the bulb into the center of the container. If you’re planting more than one amaryllis in the same container, place bulbs shoulder to shoulder. The bulbs should feel firm and have plenty of roots at the bases.

Step 4

Fill In Around The Bulb

Add more potting mix, but leave the top third of the bulb uncovered. Tamp down the soil around the bulb with your hands to settle the potting mix. Water well, being careful not to wet the exposed top of the bulb. Label so you’ll remember the variety name. 

