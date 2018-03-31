How to Plant Amaryllis in a Pot for Gorgeous Blooms This Winter
Whether you receive a bulb as a holiday gift or decide to treat yourself, you'll soon have supersize flowers to brighten up your home. All you need to do is follow our step-by-step instructions for growing these beautiful plants in a container of your choice.
We're used to seeing amaryllis around the holidays, when these huge bulbs show up in stores everywhere. They're a popular gift because they're easy to grow and they produce beautiful flowers during the winter months. While these bulbs can grow without any water or soil if they're waxed, planting them in a pot is one way to get them to flower year after year. While a single bulb can produce several huge flowers, you can maximize the show by planting three bulbs of the same variety in one pot, or mix and match a few different varieties.
Editor's Tip: Keep amaryllis flowers out of direct sun and in temperatures between 55° and 70° F to help them last longer.
