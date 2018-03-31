We're used to seeing amaryllis around the holidays, when these huge bulbs show up in stores everywhere. They're a popular gift because they're easy to grow and they produce beautiful flowers during the winter months. While these bulbs can grow without any water or soil if they're waxed, planting them in a pot is one way to get them to flower year after year. While a single bulb can produce several huge flowers, you can maximize the show by planting three bulbs of the same variety in one pot, or mix and match a few different varieties.

Editor's Tip: Keep amaryllis flowers out of direct sun and in temperatures between 55° and 70° F to help them last longer.