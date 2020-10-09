These Cute Halloween Planters Are Wickedly Fun Additions to Your Holiday Decor
Show off your plant babies (and your spooky side) with these seasonal pots.
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and though your celebration won't look the same as in previous years, you can still have a memorable holiday. Even if you're skipping trick-or-treating this year, you can still make some yummy treats, wear a fun outfit, and enjoy a scary movie on October 31. You can also add some Halloween decor to your house, and while you're at it, make sure you get a boo-tiful new planter for your favorite houseplant, too. These frighteningly fun options will be the perfect addition to your other decorations. There are several different styles to choose from, including a bat, a cat, and a Jack-o'-lantern. Make sure you add these to your cart and order them quickly because you'll want to have time to show them off before Halloween.
These planters will last way longer than your carved versions. The handmade cement planters measure 8 x 7 inches with a 4-inch opening. (There's also a small drainage at the bottom.) The unpainted version costs $45 and the orange and black option sells for $49. If you're feeling crafty and want to DIY your own concrete pumpkin planter, we've got a full tutorial here to turn candy buckets into planters.
Buy It: Handmade Pumpkin Cement Planter (from $45, Etsy)
It doesn't get much cuter than these ceramic bats. The planter comes in three sizes, small, medium, and large, with free personalization available. Although they're not usually made with a drainage hole (so they're best for air plants), the Esty seller notes that if you'd like one, just add a note at checkout.
Buy It: Flying Bat Hanging Plant Holder (from $49, Etsy)
If you own a black cat, this planter, this planter is a must-buy. The ceramic planter measures 6 x 2 x 5 inches and doubles as a treat bowl for your Halloween candy when not in use as a planter. It doesn't come with a drainage hole automatically, but if you want one, the Etsy seller will add it to your planter. Just leave a note when you purchase it.
Buy It: Halloween Ceramic Black Cat Planter ($56, Etsy)
How groovy are these pots? You can choose among four designs, including pumpkin, bats, ghost, or vampire. You'll also choose from one of four colors: turquoise/lavender, lavender/peach, yellow/pink, or mint/lime. Each one measures 3.25 x 3.25 inches with a drainage hole at the bottom.
Buy It: Colorful Gradient Halloween Planter ($16, Etsy)
