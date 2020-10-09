If you own a black cat, this planter, this planter is a must-buy. The ceramic planter measures 6 x 2 x 5 inches and doubles as a treat bowl for your Halloween candy when not in use as a planter. It doesn't come with a drainage hole automatically, but if you want one, the Etsy seller will add it to your planter. Just leave a note when you purchase it.

