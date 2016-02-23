When a previously lush, leafy green houseplant starts turning yellow, it's enough to make the most seasoned gardener worry. But wait, don't panic—we're here to help! Keep in mind that it’s natural for the older leaves on houseplants to slowly turn yellow and drop off. Sudden yellowing of many leaves at once, however, is a definite distress signal. If that's what's going on, take a closer look at exactly where the problem seems to be happening and run down this list to match the symptoms with the solution. Here's what you need to know to restore your houseplant to health, banishing those yellow leaves for good.

Yellow Leaves at the Ends of Stems

Solution: The potting soil is low in iron, an important micronutrient for plants. Replenish the iron level in the soil with a naturally derived houseplant fertilizer, which is likely to include all the micronutrients including iron. If you choose a chemically derived fertilizer make sure it contains iron.

Yellow Leaves Near the Main Stalk

Solution: The soil is low in micronutrients magnesium or zinc, or the macronutrient nitrogen. Add a naturally derived fertilizer, which will include micronutrients, that is also high in nitrogen. To discover the nitrogen level, read first of the three numbers on a fertilizer label. For instance, 4-2-2 on a label shows the ratio of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. You want a fertilizer where the nitrogen number is higher than the other two.

Yellow Leaves on the Lower Part of Your Plant

Solutions: There are three possible reasons and treatments. First, if roots are pushing through the bottom of the container it means the plant has run out of room and needs to be repotted. Second, if the plant is not pot bound, the soil may be low in nitrogen or iron, so bring on a naturally derived fertilizer that is high in nitrogen. Third, if the plant does not respond to fertilizing, move it to a sunnier spot.

All the Leaves Turn Yellow

Solutions: Either the soil is waterlogged or pests are attacking the plant. If the soil feels soggy, do not water again until the top inch of soil dries out. If the roots are black and soft they are rotten from over-watering, and you should throw the plant away. Look for pests like mealybugs and aphids. Use a magnifying glass to check for spider mites on the undersides of the leaves. If you see pests, put the plant in the shower and spray it hard with water, then horticultural oil or insecticidal soap. Your local garden center will carry small containers of insecticidal soap or horticultural oil. Repeat the spraying every week or so until the pests are gone. Do you have a giant plant that is too heavy to move? Use cotton balls to wipe the leaves with water, then wipe again with horticultural oil or insecticidal soap.

Succulent Leaves Turning Yellow

Solution: Succulents store water in their leaves and when there is too much water in their soil it causes edema, where the leaf cells swell and rupture. Corky, brown growths appear on the leaves, and eventually the leaves turn yellow. A common problem in the winter, it is also easy to fix. Stop watering. Then begin watering again when the top inch of soil is dry. If you planted your succulents in conventional potting soil, you can baby them by repotting in a fast-draining cactus mix.