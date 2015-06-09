Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After letting your ferns and philodendrons spend the summer outside, they'll need to move back in before cold weather arrives. But there's more to it than just plunking them back in your living room.

Many popular houseplants come from tropical regions of the world, so they do especially well when you place them outside during summer to soak up some extra humidity and warmth. But just like it's best to gradually move them outdoors in spring to avoid problems like sunburn, it's also important to give your plants a little extra care before you transition them back to indoor life. While some types of plants can cope better with big changes to light and temperature, others may throw the botanical equivalent of a temper tantrum by withering and dropping their leaves. Here's how to bring your houseplants inside again once temperatures start dropping.

wicker furniture with green cushions in indoor-outdoor porch Place houseplants where they'll get plenty of bright but indirect light. | Credit: Richard Leo Johnson

1. Keep an Eye on Temperature

While your own summer vacation may have had a fixed end date, it's a little trickier to figure out when that might need to happen for your houseplants. It depends on the temperature, and specifically the nighttime low temperatures. You'll want to make sure to move your houseplants inside again before night temps get below 45°F. Any colder and you're likely to see damage, especially on tender new leaves and stem tips.

2. Get Rid of Pests

While the great outdoors provides plants with plenty of humidity and warmth over the summer, it can also expose them to more pests. Some common ones to look for include aphids, scale, and spider mites. Before moving your houseplants indoors, first check them carefully for pest problems. Make sure to turn over leaves to check the undersides and look closely along the stems. Spray any pests you see with insecticidal soap ($7, The Home Depot). Even if you don't spot any bugs, wash off your plants with a strong spray of water from the hose just in case.

3. Give Houseplants Time to Acclimate

Once pests are under control, slowly acclimate your plants to lower light levels by putting them in a shaded spot for a couple of weeks before moving them inside. After that, check them once more for any pests and treat again if needed. If your plants have gotten a little overgrown, now's also the time to trim them back a little and remove any dead leaves so you can keep the mess outside.

4. Cut Back on Water and Fertilizer

Once your plants are back inside, think of winter as their rest period after a busy summer of growing, and maybe even flowering in some cases. While they don't go completely dormant, many tropical houseplants naturally slow their growth during the colder months. This means they don't need as much water or fertilizer as they did during the warm growing season. Instead, hold the nutrients until spring and keep your plants watered just enough so they don't dry out completely.

5. Provide Light and Humidity

Even though your houseplants are resting, they still do need bright, indirect light. Because days get very short in winter, you might want to consider supplementing with grow lights. And while your plants don't need as much watering, they do appreciate a little extra humidity, given that most heated homes have very dry air in winter. Use a humidifier or mist your plants daily, especially if you notice leaf tips turning brown and crispy.

Shocking Pink coleus Coleus will do well indoors over the winter, then can be planted outside again in spring. | Credit: Marty Baldwin

How to Overwinter Tender Garden Plants