Before getting started, make sure you have everything you need to make a terrarium. You should be able to find most of the supplies you'll need at your local garden center, but if you want to use a special container, you'll probably find more options at a craft store. If you want to make a DIY closed terrarium, just be sure to choose a container that comes with a removable lid.

Container

Activated charcoal pieces

Potting soil

Gloves

Terrarium plants

Sheet moss

Watering can

Trowel