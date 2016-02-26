How to Make a Terrarium Filled With All of Your Favorite Plants
Perk Up Your Indoor Space
Add a little green to your indoor space with an eye-catching terrarium! DIY terrariums are easy to create, don't require much care, and can be made in a variety of sizes. You can change up the container to fit your décor, and just about any size or shape will work (just use fewer plants in a small terrarium).
Terrarium Supplies
Before getting started, make sure you have everything you need to make a terrarium. You should be able to find most of the supplies you'll need at your local garden center, but if you want to use a special container, you'll probably find more options at a craft store. If you want to make a DIY closed terrarium, just be sure to choose a container that comes with a removable lid.
- Container
- Activated charcoal pieces
- Potting soil
- Gloves
- Terrarium plants
- Sheet moss
- Watering can
- Trowel
Build the Base
To start your DIY terrarium, place approximately 1 to 2 inches of charcoal in the base of the container. Charcoal helps to remove toxins and odors in sealed terrariums. It also helps with drainage, so plant roots aren't sitting in soil that's too damp.
Buy It: Horticultural organic charcoal ($9, The Home Depot)
Mix It Up
Combine some of the remaining charcoal with the soil, either by mixing with your hands or with a trowel. Mixing the two together helps with drainage and will clean toxins and odors from the terrarium throughout the container.
Add the Second Layer
Fill your container one-fourth to one-third full with the charcoal-and-soil mixture. Gently pack the soil every 2 inches to avoid large air pockets.
Add Greens
Carefully remove your plants from their containers and position them on top of the soil to ensure proper spacing. Allow enough room between the plants for additional soil. If you're wondering what plants to use in a terrarium, some top picks include starfish plants, air plants, and nerve plants. For the healthiest terrarium, try to stick to plants that have similar watering and light needs.
Squash Air Pockets
Use your hands to pack soil in and around plants. Tuck plants deep enough into the soil to cover all of their roots and to keep them from reaching too far above the top of the container.
Top Dress
With gloves, position moss on top of the soil and between the plants. Moss helps absorb odors and excess water that can lead to root rot. It also gives the surface of the DIY closed terrarium a lush, finished look.
Buy It: Sheet moss soil cover ($5, The Home Depot)
Give Them a Drink
Water plants and place the container in a well-lit area with indirect light. Future watering is dependent on the types of plants in your terrarium and the environment they're growing in. To avoid overwatering, test the soil for moisture before pulling out the watering can.
Further Care
Maintenance is minimal once the plants are established. As they grow you may want to trim any branches that grow out and over the top of your container. It might be helpful to occasionally trim the moss as well to keep the thickness under control.