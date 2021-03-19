Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For me, there's nothing more enchanting than the perfume of citrus blossoms in late winter. Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. So when seasonal temperatures consistently dip below 50°F, I bring my potted citrus from the patio into my New York City apartment. For six to seven months, they flourish in a sunny south-facing bedroom. There have been hiccups, like a brush with root rot (I overwatered) and annoying pests (scale), that taught me what to look out for and how to keep my trees happy. Here's my time-tested advice for living with these frost-tender plants.

Meyer Lemon Tree in Clay Pot Image zoom Meyer lemon can be challenging to grow indoors, but well worth it for its very fragrant flowers and small, sweet fruits. | Credit: Marty Baldwin

Watering Indoor Citrus Trees

Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep waterings: A moisture meter ($15, The Home Depot) fully inserted in the soil should read 3. When your plant needs more hydration, drench its soil until water runs from the pot's drainage hole. Suction up any water in the saucer with a turkey baster to prevent a soggy bottom and root rot.

Dropping green leaves and dying twigs are symptoms of root rot (that fatal consequence of overwatering). If you suspect this problem, you'll need to intervene. With the tree on its side, pull it gently out of the pot, soil and all; if roots disintegrate in your hands, they've rotted. Immediately remove soil and damaged roots, wash the pot well with soap and water, and replant in fresh potting mix. Water, then allow the soil to dry out before watering again. If surgery went well, new growth will appear in a few months. If not, it's probably time to toss out your plant.

Best Pots for Indoor Citrus Trees

Don't use a pot that's too big because the soil will stay damp too long, and dampness is death when you're growing citrus (avoid self-watering containers for the same reason). If you want to repot your tree from its nursery container, only go up to two inches wider. Always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole. I like to use a 1:1 mix of citrus potting soil ($20, Etsy) and orchid bark (from $6, Etsy) to help water drain extra well.

Lighting and Fertilizer Needs

Place your citrus tree in the sunniest spot possible. South-, east-, and west-facing windows are ideal. Use grow lights if you lack bright natural light, but make sure to turn them off at night. These trees didn't evolve with constant sunshine and need rest.

As long as your tree is healthy, feed it monthly with organic granular citrus fertilizer ($25, The Home Depot). Feeding a sick tree risks exacerbating many problems. Follow the dosage instructions for the pot size to the letter.

Keep an Eye on Climate

Avoid exposing your plant to hot or cold blasts of air. Never place it beside a heat source or near an exterior door. In warm weather, citrus trees prefer life outside. But if you don't have outdoor space and you have the right conditions indoors, you can keep them thriving year-round if you are hypervigilant about care.

Best Types of Citrus for Growing Indoors

From lowest maintenance to most temperamental, Thai lime, finger lime, and Meyer lemon are my favorite types of citrus to grow indoors. Thai lime can thrive in bright, indirect light. It has fragrant leaves you can cook with and fruit that's great for marmalade. Finger lime fruits are entirely filled with round vesicles called citrus caviar. Grafted onto dwarf rootstock, the petite, fuss-free trees can live on a small table. Meyer lemon needs tons of light and is highly sensitive to overwatering. But those flowers! I like preserving the thin-skinned fruit in salt. (Editor's note: for something sweet, try this Meyer lemon pie.)

illustration of citrus tree in shower Image zoom Credit: Illustration by Lucy Truman

How to Control Citrus Pests

Check leaves daily for bugs. Common pests include spider mites and scale. The mites are so tiny they are hard to spot, so look for their more visible cobwebs, especially on the backs of leaves. Sticky spots, aka honeydew, on leaves or on the floor under the tree branches are often the first clue that your plant has scale. These insects can look like flat brown ovals or fluffy white creatures.

To remove both of these pests, spray the entire tree with a solution of one tablespoon liquid dish soap mixed in a quart of water. Wash every leaf and branch with a soft sponge, using a toothbrush in nooks and crannies. Rinse off the tree in the shower (cover the soil with a plastic bag taped around the trunk) or with a spray bottle.