5 Expert Tips You Need to Know for Growing Indoor Ferns

You might be more used to seeing and growing ferns outdoors, but many of them also make excellent houseplants. They add lushness and unbeatable texture to any room, as long as you provide them with enough light, water, and humidity. If you're not sure where to start, try an easier species like Boston fern that can take a bit of neglect. Once you get the hang of growing these plants in your home, you might even try taking on more finicky ones like maidenhairs, which are more demanding about moisture levels. Here are our five best tips for successfully growing ferns indoors.

Image zoom Most ferns like this kangaroo paw need bright but indirect light. Brie Passano

1. Ferns Need Plenty of Indirect Light

Most ferns prefer indirect light, which means you should avoid placing them where sunlight will hit them—their leaves can get scorched if you do, resulting in a dry, crispy plant. Usually, the amount of light they would get near a north- or east-facing window is perfect. Don't expect them to grow in complete darkness though; without enough light, their leaves can turn yellow and the plant won't grow. If your ferns can't get enough natural light in your home, try using a grow light on them for a few hours a day to supplement.

2. They Prefer the Same Indoor Temperatures You Do

You likely keep your home at about the same temperatures that most indoor ferns need. They do best when the daytime temperature ranges from 65° to 75° F, and about 10° cooler at night (as low as 55°). Most ferns you'll find as houseplants hail from tropical or sub-tropical regions, so they will start to suffer when temperatures dip lower than 50°. When winter rolls around, make sure they're not placed too close to a window or door where cold drafts might hit them. You'll also want to protect them from any sudden temperature changes in the opposite direction, so keep them away from fireplaces, air vents, and other heat sources, too.

Image zoom Many ferns like this staghorn appreciate daily misting. Brie Passano

3. Provide Ferns With Consistent Water and Humidity

If you've always got the urge to water your houseplants, ferns will do well under your care. They like evenly moist soil, and while you shouldn't water them constantly, don't let them completely dry out between waterings either (there are some exceptions, like brake fern, rabbit's foot fern, and Japanese holly fern, which don't mind drying out between waterings). To figure out if you should add water, stick your finger into the soil about an inch deep. If it's dry, give your fern a drink, and if it's still damp, wait a couple more days.

Most tropical ferns also do best with high humidity. They naturally do well in bathrooms, thanks to steamy showers, but you can also mist their foliage with room temperature water once or twice a day. Or invest in a humidifier to increase the humidity in the whole room if the air tends to get really dry in your home.

Image zoom A little fertilizer helps silver lace fern look its best. Brie Passano

4. Feed on a Schedule

A little fertilizer once in a while will help your ferns keep up their green good looks. You can add a slow-release fertilizer, or use a liquid houseplant fertilizer at about half-strength about once a month from early spring to mid-autumn. Don't fertilize them during the winter months, because most ferns won't be actively growing then.

Image zoom This rabbit's foot fern soon may need a larger container. Brie Passano

5. Transplant When Ferns Outgrow Their Pot

Depending on their growth, ferns may need to be divided and repotted every couple of years. A good sign that your fern has outgrown its container is if you can see roots emerging through the drainage hole, or if the plant is slightly elevated out of the soil. And if you notice that your fern isn't growing as quickly as it used to, try dividing it in half with a garden trowel before repotting so the plant's roots can spread out more. The best time to divide indoor ferns is in spring when they are ready to start producing fresh, new growth again.

Dividing your plants is also an easy way to expand the greenery in your home, or you can share with friends. While some fern varieties may not be quite as easy to grow as other impossible-to-kill houseplants you'll find at the garden center, they are all well worth including in your indoor garden if you're willing to give them a little TLC.