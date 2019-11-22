Amazon Has a Great Deal on Super Cute Succulents—Today Only!

We love when we can add to our houseplant collection for less money.

By Christie Calucchia
November 22, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is not a drill. All sorts of adorable succulents are currently up to 44% off as part of an Amazon Deal of the Day promotion—which means you only have until midnight PST tonight to take advantage of the savings. The houseplants are all from Shop Succulents, a brand that offers a large selection of high-quality plant decor on Amazon. Its succulents have even earned the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers—like this variety pack of mini succulents that’s amassed over 1,800 five-star reviews.

Courtesy of Amazon

Right now, you can save on collections of succulents as small as four plants, all the way up to very large collections of 256 plants. Each plant comes in its own pot, with soil included. These varieties are all easy to care for as houseplants. Here's a look at the super deals you can get today.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hanging Succulents Collection

Great for displaying in hanging planters, this set of four succulents features pearl, banana, fishhook, and burrito sedum varieties. Each of these plants grows long, cascading stems that will spill over the edge of their pots.

Buy It: Collection of 4, $22 (originally $40)

Courtesy of Amazon

Assorted Succulent Collection

This collection of 40 mini succulents is a great value at the original price, and even better with today's discount. And if you need even more plants for your gardening project, you can select even larger collections up to 256 plants.

Buy It: Collection of 40, $56 (originally $80)

Courtesy of Amazon

Unique Collection of Mini Succulents

You can start a small indoor garden or terrarium with this set of four mini succulents. They’re hand-selected to provide you with different textures and colors.

Buy It: Collection of 4, $13 (originally $18)

You only have a few more hours to stock up on these succulents for a fraction of their original cost and they're going fast, so head to Amazon to get in on the deal now.

Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com