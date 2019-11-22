Amazon Has a Great Deal on Super Cute Succulents—Today Only!

This is not a drill. All sorts of adorable succulents are currently up to 44% off as part of an Amazon Deal of the Day promotion—which means you only have until midnight PST tonight to take advantage of the savings. The houseplants are all from Shop Succulents, a brand that offers a large selection of high-quality plant decor on Amazon. Its succulents have even earned the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers—like this variety pack of mini succulents that’s amassed over 1,800 five-star reviews.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Right now, you can save on collections of succulents as small as four plants, all the way up to very large collections of 256 plants. Each plant comes in its own pot, with soil included. These varieties are all easy to care for as houseplants. Here's a look at the super deals you can get today.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Hanging Succulents Collection Great for displaying in hanging planters, this set of four succulents features pearl, banana, fishhook, and burrito sedum varieties. Each of these plants grows long, cascading stems that will spill over the edge of their pots. Buy It: Collection of 4, $22 (originally $40) Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Assorted Succulent Collection This collection of 40 mini succulents is a great value at the original price, and even better with today's discount. And if you need even more plants for your gardening project, you can select even larger collections up to 256 plants. Buy It: Collection of 40, $56 (originally $80) Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Unique Collection of Mini Succulents You can start a small indoor garden or terrarium with this set of four mini succulents. They’re hand-selected to provide you with different textures and colors. Buy It: Collection of 4, $13 (originally $18)

You only have a few more hours to stock up on these succulents for a fraction of their original cost and they're going fast, so head to Amazon to get in on the deal now.