Houseplants can add beautiful foliage and flowers to just about any room in your home. Use our tips and tricks to keep your houseplants healthy and thriving all year long.

Most Recent

Mini Succulents Are the Cutest Houseplants We've Ever Seen

Meet your new favorite teeny-tiny plant baby.
Put a Holiday Twist on Your Succulent Collection With These 5 Festive Varieties

Add them to your own Christmas decor, or grab one as a gift.
Thanksgiving Cacti Exist—And Yes, They're Different from Christmas Cacti

If you have a Christmas cactus that starts blooming in November, it might not be the plant you think it is. Here's how to find out.
Amazon Has a Great Deal on Super Cute Succulents—Today Only!

We love it when we can add to our houseplant collection for less money.
7 Indoor Planters We Love from Walmart's Newly Expanded Collection

Shop everything from traditional pots to modern plant stands.
8 Spooky Houseplants That Scream Halloween

We're fascinated by these fun plants that fit right in with witches, goblins, and vampires. Twisted succulents, foul-smelling flowers, and ghoulish ferns all make delightfully creepy additions to our indoor gardens.
More Houseplants

This New Kit Makes Creating a Vertical Container Garden Easier Than Ever

Make the most of your gardening footprint with SkyPots, a new kit that makes it easy to create a floor-to-ceiling plant wall.
Doctors Are Prescribing Plants For Better Mental Health

For years, studies have indicated that gardening can improve your mood. And recently, a medical practice in the UK began prescribing plants as a way to help patients struggling with anxiety and depression.
This Online Flower Company Now Delivers Houseplants to Your Door in Two Days Flat

This Self-Watering Planter Will Make Gardening Easier Than Ever—and It’s on Sale Right Now

23 Creative DIY Indoor Hanging Plant Holders

7 Tough-to-Grow Houseplants That Are Worth It

Monstera and Split-Leaf Philodendron: Is There a Difference Between the Two?

Plant names aren't as straightforward as you'd think.

All Houseplants

These 15 First Ladies Have Orchids Named After Them

Everything You Need to Know About Orchid Pots

Houseplant Finder

Run, Don't Walk: $13 Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees Are Back at Aldi

10 Super Adorable Terrarium Containers to Buy Now

This is What Your Plants Do When You're Not Home

5 New Ways to Display Houseplants

Meet the Easier-to-Care-for Alternative to the Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree

Find Out Where to Get Cheap Houseplants Online

5 Houseplants That Can Solve Dry Skin Issues

3 New Brands That Deliver Houseplants to Your Door

10 Indoor Garden Kits That Make Great Gifts

See the Plant That Emily Henderson & Joanna Gaines Are Loving

How to Fix Common Houseplant Problems

This Home Makeover Leaves Boring Colors at the Door

Everything You Need to Know About Plant Exchanges

7 Ways Houseplants May Improve Your Health, According to Scientists

Creative Terrariums: Your How-To Guide to Succulents and Moss

Houseplants Could Detect Poor Air Quality in the Future

These Are the Top Houseplants in Every State

How to Make a Trailing Plant Wall Hanger

Easy
Decorating With Houseplants

Make an Indoor Dish Garden That Fits Your Plant Parenting Style

Houseplants You Can't Kill

How to Water Orchids to Inspire Beautiful Blooms

