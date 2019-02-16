Mini Succulents Are the Cutest Houseplants We've Ever Seen
Meet your new favorite teeny-tiny plant baby.Read More
Put a Holiday Twist on Your Succulent Collection With These 5 Festive Varieties
Add them to your own Christmas decor, or grab one as a gift.Read More
Thanksgiving Cacti Exist—And Yes, They're Different from Christmas Cacti
If you have a Christmas cactus that starts blooming in November, it might not be the plant you think it is. Here's how to find out.Read More
Amazon Has a Great Deal on Super Cute Succulents—Today Only!
We love it when we can add to our houseplant collection for less money.Read More
7 Indoor Planters We Love from Walmart's Newly Expanded Collection
Shop everything from traditional pots to modern plant stands.Read More
8 Spooky Houseplants That Scream Halloween
We're fascinated by these fun plants that fit right in with witches, goblins, and vampires. Twisted succulents, foul-smelling flowers, and ghoulish ferns all make delightfully creepy additions to our indoor gardens.Read More