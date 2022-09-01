This Gardener-Approved Kneeling Pad Has Over 13,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon—and It's Up to 46% Off

When the time finally comes to harvest your produce after months of consistent watering, weeding, and mulching, joint pain is the last thing you want interrupting the excitement. Spending hours kneeling and laboring on the hard ground can wear on your knees and joints over time, but luckily, there's a simple solution gardeners swear by: the Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad. Available for purchase on Amazon, you can currently get it on sale for up to 46% off, bringing it from $33 to as little as $18.

Made of high-density foam, the pad is 1½ inches thick and provides a soft cushion to support your knees and prevent stains while you're tending to your garden. The durable material bounces back after each use and should last you years. It's also dirt and water resistant, making it ideal for outdoor use (even if it rained recently) and easy to clean. At 17½ by 11 inches, the pad provides maximum maneuverability and you won't have to worry about slipping off it while working. An added bonus: The pads come in 12 colors from beige to turquoise to match whatever aesthetic you prefer.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad, from $18 (was $33), Amazon

Shoppers have given the kneeling pad over 13,000 five-star ratings. One buyer said they're on their third purchase, noting that they use one for gardening and the others for indoor needs. "My knees thank you," they wrote. "[The pads] last great, clean up easily, and help so much for getting on and off my knees." Another reviewer who moved to a home with a neglected garden even said the pad made hours of weeding "a joy instead of a nightmare" and called it their "constant companion."

While it's sturdy, the foam is lightweight and the handle makes the kneeler easily transportable—take it camping (no more sitting on uncomfortable folding chairs) or even use it to practice yoga. The pad also works well for everyday household chores like cleaning or folding laundry.

Along with fresh produce and flowers, gardening should bring you joy—not discomfort. The Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad will allow you to forget about your knee pain and focus on planting and harvesting. Get it at Amazon while it's marked down now.