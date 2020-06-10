These Fabric Grow Bags Are the Easiest Way to Start a Garden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you're new to gardening, figuring out where to start can feel overwhelming. And even if you have been weeding and planting for years, there are always new tricks to try. Either way, growing beautiful and healthy plants is the ultimate goal, and thousands of Amazon shoppers have a recommendation to help make that happen: Vivosun’s self-draining grow bags. Designed to boost air circulation and drainage, the planting bags are made of a thick, nonwoven fabric that allows for a plant’s roots to automatically air prune (develop new, healthy roots thanks to air exposure) so they grow faster and fuller. And the bags come in a variety of sizes, so you can grow anything from cherry tomatoes to trident maple trees in them.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Vivosun's bags have racked up more than 5,200 reviews and a near-perfect 4.6-star rating. “This product is amazing on my plants,” wrote one enthusiastic five-star reviewer. “My friends think I'm a pro gardener.”

Even for those who struggle to keep their plants happy swear by these bags. “I execute all that I attempt to plant,” wrote one reviewer. “I've had no fortunes until I found these sacks. They are holding up well and I'm having incredible fortunes with my plants so far.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

All you have to do is fill the bag with your favorite potting soil like you would any other container. Then, add plants of your choice and water well. But with this specially designed bag, your plants' roots won't sit in too much moisture or get too little air. The fabric they're made of allows for excellent drainage, which makes a big difference for root growth. And when you have healthy roots, you'll also have healthy plants.

The bags come with built-in, reinforced handles so you can easily move your flowers, veggies, and herbs around if you need to adjust how much sun they get. Plus, you can use Vivosun's bags for more than just one growing season. They come with a 3-year warranty, and shoppers say they've been using them for much longer, thanks to the durable, tear-resistant design.