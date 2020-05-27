This New Inside-Out Planter Makes It Impossible to Overwater Your Houseplants

One of the trickiest parts of growing houseplants for me is knowing (and remembering) how much to water them. Whenever I bring a new one home, I usually stick with tough, almost-impossible-to-kill species like cacti and snake plants because I know anything that needs a lot of attention probably won’t survive too long. But soon, worrying about when and how much to water may be a thing of the past, thanks to the new terraplanter. This innovative contraption, which launched on Kickstarter on May 5 and has already raised $3.4 million, takes all the guesswork out of keeping your plants hydrated.

Image zoom Courtesy of terraplanter

Terraplanter is kind of like an inside-out container; instead of putting plants in it, this pot has a network of tiny grooves around the outside where you place seeds. A reservoir in the middle holds all the water needed. The ceramic planter material is porous enough to let some water seep through without flooding the seeds; there's just the right amount of moisture available at all times.

Image zoom Courtesy of terraplanter

Soon, the seeds will sprout and start forming roots across terraplanter’s surface. The design makes it impossible to overwater whatever you’re growing; the roots will just absorb what they need. All you have to do to keep your plants happy is remember to refill the reservoir when it starts to run low (the creators estimate that it might need refilling every five to 15 days, depending on what you’re growing). Eventually, when your plants have filled in more, you’ll hardly see the planter at all; it’ll almost look like your houseplants are growing out of nowhere.

Terraplanter’s design was inspired by how plants naturally grow in rainforests and other environments (some can survive just growing on a log or across a tree). Creators Eran Zarhi, Elad Burko, and Roy Burko wanted to design a hydroponic container that supports how plants naturally grow while also making it easier for anyone to grow and enjoy houseplants.

Image zoom Courtesy of terraplanter

Some plants, such as certain herbs, do need to develop long roots, so they probably aren’t the best choice for growing in a terraplanter long term. However, many other plants, including edible microgreens such as chia or flax, and plants that naturally tend to grow near a water source such as orchids, ferns, and begonias, will all thrive in a terraplanter. The planter doesn't include the seeds, but it does come with a guide for growing plants in it, and recommendations for plants that will work best.

Image zoom Courtesy of terraplanter

Every terraplanter also comes with three parts: The central column for holding water and placing seeds, a base for catching any drops of water that spill out, and a lid for the top to keep the standing water covered. Right now, the creators estimate that they’ll be able to start shipping planters in October of this year. If you pledge $59 or $69 to their Kickstarter by June 19, you’ll be on the list to receive a terraplanter in October when they become available.