Sweetheart Hoya Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for a Plant Lover

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A glance at sweetheart hoya (Hoya kerrii) will take you right back to Valentine's Day in grade school when you would cut out little paper hearts for all our classmates. But it's even better than a love note because it's a houseplant. Also known as Valentine plant, this heart-shape hoya makes the perfect alternative to a bouquet of flowers to give (and definitely get) for Valentine’s Day this year. If you're concerned about your plant parenting skills, don't worry. You don't have to be a gardening pro to enjoy this cute little houseplant as it is not difficult to care for at all. Just follow these Hoya kerrii care tips that will help you keep it alive until the next Valentine's Day and beyond.

Image zoom Credit: Vichailo/Getty Images

Especially around Valentine's Day, you're probably most likely to find sweetheart hoya as a single potted leaf that's only a few inches tall. That leaf is thick and fleshy and similar to other varieties of hoya; it will eventually grow vining stems with lots of heart-shape leaves spread out along its length. It can even produce small clusters of flowers, too.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Urban Stems

Luckily, sweetheart hoya is easy to care for. It loves getting plenty of indirect sunlight, so give it as bright a spot as possible, like a table near a south-facing window. As this lovable living decor slowly grows its long vines, it's perfect for a hanging basket ($9, Etsy). Valentine plant can tolerate low light, but it'll grow even more slowly.

As for watering, sweetheart hoya can handle a missed watering here and there. We wouldn't recommend letting its soil dry out completely, but it can get by on just one or two waterings per month. Water when the soil is dry to the touch, but be careful not to flood it with water (especially if your plant is in a decorative pot without drainage) because overwatering can cause the leaf to rot. A terra-cotta pot with good drainage will help keep this hoya happy.