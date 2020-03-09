This $10 Succulent Subscription Box Is a Must-Have for Plant Parents

Plant lovers know that you can never have too many houseplants, and once you start collecting them, it’s difficult to stop. Succulents are some of the easiest houseplants you can grow, and they come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, so they’re a favorite among beginners and pros alike. If you like adding new plants to your home or desk regularly, Succulent Studios will send you two different succulents every month for just $10. You can also skip months, so if you decide your indoor garden is large enough or want to focus on planting outdoors, you can choose to skip a shipment without getting charged or canceling your subscription.

The company is based in California, with a nursery in Fallbrook and a fulfillment center in Long Beach. Most of the succulents they include in their subscription boxes are babies, usually only about 8 weeks old. Each one is planted in a 2-inch pot before shipping, so while they’ll arrive tiny, you don't have to worry about repotting them right away.

Each month, you’ll get two unique succulents in your package. The company also announces the plants on their social media at the start of each month, so you can decide to skip a month then if they’re sending out succulents you already have. For March, subscribers are getting Aeonium haworthii ‘Dream Color’ (also known as Aeonium Kiwi) and Cremnosedum ‘Little Gem.’ In the past, Succulent Studios has sent out plants like string of pearls, Pachyphytum oviferum ‘Moonstones,’ and blue spruce sedum.

Succulent Studios ships all of their plants in plastic-free packaging, and uses organic growing media and fertilizer in their greenhouse. When your succulent arrives, they’ll come planted in coconut coir (which is more environmentally friendly than peat moss) and biodegradable pots. The pots will last for the first watering or two, so you don’t have to repot your succulents right away, but after a few weeks, they’ll start to soften. When that happens, transfer the entire plant (including the biodegradable pot) into a new container and fill in with soil.

Even if you’re a beginner, you’ll be able to keep a few succulents alive and thriving. Succulent Studios includes care instructions with each shipment, and most succulents have similar needs. In general, they like bright light (a sunny windowsill is perfect), well-drained soil, and a good watering every week or two. Succulents store water in their leaves and can tolerate periods of drought, so let the soil dry out before watering them again.

Succulent Studios will ship anywhere in the U.S. for a flat rate of $6.50. You can subscribe for $10 per month on their website, and you can also gift subscriptions if you know a plant parent looking to add more unusual succulents to their home. In just a few months, you’ll have your own tiny, thriving indoor garden!