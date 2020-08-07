Anyone who has grown zucchini before knows that you can quickly end up with a flood of summer squash, and all of the zucchini recipes in the world aren’t enough to use it up while fresh. Sure, you can freeze some for later, but your plants may still produce faster than you can pack away the bounty. Overabundant supplies of zucchini have often driven overwhelmed gardeners to share their wealth with friends and neighbors, sometimes to the point where even your besties would run if they saw you coming with more. So of course there's an entire holiday dedicated to surreptitiously pawning off your produce: National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day is held on August 8 every year, and it’s the best light-hearted way to celebrate this prolific summer veggie.

This one-of-a-kind holiday was created by Tom Roy, who has founded other fun national holidays such as National No Socks Day and Make Up Your Own Holiday Day. National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day has been celebrated for about a decade, and the playful spirit of this holiday is meant to inspire you to have a little fun with your harvest, while also offloading some of your extra zucchini onto unsuspecting neighbors.

In order to celebrate this holiday to the fullest, you can’t just give away your spare zucchini to friends on August 8 or knock on your neighbor’s door. The best way to do it is to wait until dark, then sneak over and leave some zucchini by your neighbor’s front door. The goal is to complete your zucchini-sharing mission without getting caught, so if your neighbors grew their own plethora of zucchini, they don’t know where the new squash came from and can’t return it back to you.

Still, if sneaking around at night isn’t how you want to pass on your surplus zucchini, there are other ways you can share it, too. You could mark the holiday by baking zucchini bread to give to your neighbors, or by donating your fresh zucchini to a local food pantry. There’s no reason for any of your hard work to go to waste!